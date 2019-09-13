7 Cars Without Any Discounts – XL6, Ertiga, Wagon R, Venue, Seltos & More

With the current situation of the market, almost every manufacturer is offering a huge discount on the cars to push the sales. However, popular and newly launched vehicles do not get any discount

The Indian automobile market, which was growing at a breakneck pace and was all set to become the third-largest market in the world, is currently suffering the worst slowdown in decades. The car sales have declined very rapidly, and even the manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have seen an overall decrease in sales.

To push the sales and attract the customers, manufacturers and dealers are offering massive discounts on various car models. However, there are a few models that still do not get any discount. The reasons for no discounts are that the models are very popular in the market and are not yet affected by the slowdown.

1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become the largest selling 7-seater in the Indian car market. The all-new Ertiga was launched in the Indian market last year, and since then, the MPV has seen a constant growth in the Indian market. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is an extremely practical car and is also the most fuel-efficient 7-seater in the Indian market. The high demand for the vehicle has ensured that there is no discount on the vehicle even during the slowdown.

2. Maruti Suzuki XL6

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the XL6 is the first MPV in the Nexa line-up. The 6-seater MPV looks very different from the Ertiga and also gets thick plastic cladding all around that adds a robust look.

The XL6 gets added features like cruise control, LED lamps, leatherette interior and an all-black interior that makes the car feel very premium. Since it was launched only last month and is expected to ride on the success of Ertiga, it will not get a discount for a long time to come.

3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new WagonR earlier this year. The car has become bigger and also offer a larger cabin space. The all-new WagonR is available with petrol as well as CNG option, which makes it affordable to run and maintain. The sales of the all-new WagonR has remained constant in the market since its launch. Maruti Suzuki is not offering any discount on the WagonR. The Ignis, which sells through the Nexa dealership gets a massive discount.

4. Hyundai Venue

Hyundai launched the all-new Venue in the Indian market earlier this year, and it has become a blockbuster hit for the brand. The all-new Hyundai Venue has become the largest selling Utility Vehicle in the Indian market and has even overtaken the sales of the long-time UV segment leader – Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The Hyundai Venue offers a long list of first-time features and also provides 7-speed Dual-Clutch automatic transmission with the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The Venue also offers a diesel engine. A wide range of variants ensures that there is a car for each type of customer. This is why the Hyundai Venue is doing so great in the market, even without the discounts and Hyundai does not want to change it.

5. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai launched the all-new Grand i10 NIOS in the Indian market recently. The all-new car is on sale alongside the regular Grand i10. Since the vehicle is pretty new in the market, it is getting all the attention, which is why it is selling is decent numbers. There is no discount on the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, and in the new future, it does not seem that the vehicle will get any discount.

6. Kia Seltos

The all-new Kia Seltos became a hotly-awaited car in the market after its launch was announced in the Indian market. The Kia Seltos was unveiled in the Indian market much before its price announcement and soon after Kia started accepting the bookings officially. By the time price of the vehicle was announced, more than 30,000 bookings were made.

Kia created a record by dispatching more than 6,000 units in the first month of its launch. The wide range of engine and transmission option available with the Seltos makes it very popular in the market. The Seltos is quite reasonably priced and is not getting any discount in the coming times.

7. MG Hector

The MG Hector is another all-new car from an all-new manufacturer in the Indian market. The Hector’s is priced lower than the Tata Harrier in the Indian market and offers a long list of features. There is a considerable waiting period on the vehicle, which ensures that it will remain in demand in the coming months. There is currently no discount on the Hector now, and it is highly unlikely that there will be any discount in the coming months.