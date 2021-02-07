7 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In India As Of February 2021

The demand for these seven offerings is ever-growing, and the waiting period for these highly-popular cars currently stretches for multiple months

A host of new car launches took place in India last year, ranging across different segments and body styles. Many of the new products became instant hits, with manufacturers not able to keep up with the demand of these respective cars. Hence, this results in the buyer having to wait for a certain period of time in order to finally drive home in their new car.

We have put together a list of the 7 cars available in India that have the highest waiting period as of February 2021, take a look –

1. Mahindra Thar (Up to 9 months)

The new-gen Thar continues its successful journey in the country in February 2021 as well, and the off-roader currently has a waiting period of around 9 months. It should be noted that the Mahindra Thar is not only more capable off the road as compared to the previous-gen model, but it is also a much better urban vehicle now, which is why it manages to find so many takers.

2. Nissan Magnite (Up to 8 months)

The Nissan Magnite is the latest vehicle to join the sub-4m SUV segment, and is also the most affordable car in this space as of now. Apart from its aggressive pricing, its stylish looks and extensive feature list have also contributed to its rise to stardom, and the car currently has a waiting period of up to 8 months in India.

3. Hyundai Creta (Up to 7 months)

The Hyundai Creta is currently the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, and the mid-size SUV also was the top-selling Hyundai car in January 2021. The car’s demand sees no slowing down, and the Hyundai Creta still has a waiting period of up to 7 months!

4. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (6 – 8 months)

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the only MPV in this list since it has a waiting period of around 6 – 8 months in February 2021. The car gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 105 PS power & 138 Nm torque, and the MPV is currently priced between Rs 7.69 – 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Kia Sonet (Up to 5 months)

The Kia Sonet went on to become the best-selling sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market right after its launch, and while the tag has now been taken from it, the Kia SUV’s popularity is still soaring. As of February 2021, the Kia Sonet has a waiting period of up to 5 months.

6. Toyota Fortuner (Up to 4 months)

Toyota recently launched the Fortuner facelift in the Indian market, and the update has helped the car further stretch its dominance in the segment. That being said, the Fortuner facelift has received an enormous response in the Indian market, and has a waiting period of around 4 months as of now.

7. Hyundai i20 (1 month)

Hyundai launched the new-gen version of the i20 in the Indian market in November last year, and the car went on to set new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment. That being said, the new i20 picked up from where the last-gen version left off as far as sales are concerned. It currently has a waiting period of around 1 month.