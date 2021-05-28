7 Cars With Highest Discounts In May 2021 – Tata Harrier To Triber

To tackle the current sales slowdown, carmakers in India are offering a few lucrative deals and discounts on their vehicles this month

In recent times, car sales have started falling once again in India, owing to the lockdowns imposed in the different states of our country. In a limited capacity, car manufacturers are continuing to sell vehicles, and to attract new buyers, a lot of attractive discounts are available on various cars in the Indian market.

Listed below are the top seven vehicles that are available with the highest offers and discounts in May 2021.

1. Mahindra Alturas G4 – up to 3.02 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh on its flagship SUV – Alturas G4. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500 are also available on it, along with free accessories worth Rs. 20,000.

2. Hyundai Kona – Rs. 1.5 lakh

Hyundai Kona is the sole electric vehicle in the South Korean carmaker’s lineup in India. In May 2021, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh on the electric SUV. No exchange bonuses or additional offers are being offered on it.

3. Renault Duster – up to Rs. 1.05 lakh

Renault India is offering a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 on the Duster, but only on the ‘1.3L Turbo RXS’ variant. The ‘RXS’ and ‘RXZ’ trims of the SUV (both 1.3L Turbo and 1.5L versions) get an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 as well. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 (Rs. 20,000 on RXE trim) is also available. Buyers can also avail either a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 or a rural discount of Rs. 15,000.

4. Mahindra XUV500 – up to Rs. 98,000

On Mahindra XUV500, a cash discount of up to Rs. 51,500 is being offered, depending on the variant. Other than that, an exchange bonus of 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500 are also available on it. The manufacturer is also offering accessories worth Rs. 15,000 for free on it.

5. Nissan Kicks – up to Rs. 75,000

On Nissan Kicks, buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. An additional bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 is also available, but only for government employees and buyers with a good CIBIL score (over 700).

6. Renault Triber – up to Rs. 67,000

Renault Triber has a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 on offer on the VIN2021 models, and up to Rs. 25,000 on VIN2020 models. The Renault MPV also gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 (or rural discount of Rs. 5,000), and an additional bonus of Rs. 2,000 on online booking.

7. Tata Harrier – up to Rs. 45,000

Tata Motors is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the Harrier (on all variants except XZ+, XZA+ and Camo, Dark edition). An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also available on the SUV, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.