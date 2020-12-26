7 Cars To Be Launched In January 2021 [Confirmed List]

While a host of new cars are expected to be launched in the Indian market over the next year, at least seven have been confirmed to debut in January itself

Keeping aside the unprecedent economic downturn in the second and third quarter, 2020 was an overall great year for the Indian automotive industry, with tons of big launches spread across the year. However, 2021 promises to be an even better year, at least as far as new car launches are concerned!

That being said, a range of cars have already lined up to be launched in the country in the first month of the year itself. Here is a list of the 7 cars that will go on sale in the Indian market in January 2021, take a look –

1. MG Hector Plus 7-seater

MG Motor recently confirmed that a seven-seat version of the Hector Plus will be launched in the Indian market next month. The Hector was MG’s first product in the Indian market, and the SUV quickly gained popularity in the country, thanks to its extensive feature list. MG felt that a three-row version of the car could take the success a step further, and went on to introduce the 6-seater Hector Plus, with captain seats in the middle row.

However, the new 7-seat version will feature a bench-type row in the middle. The car will be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol with mild hybrid and 2.0-litre turbo diesel powertrains. Also, the new 7-seat version of the SUV will most likely be placed in the same price band as the 6-seat Hector Plus, which is currently priced between Rs 13.73 lakh and Rs 18.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is also planning to launch 4×4 variant of the Hector Plus 6-seater, and we might see the same on the 7-seater version as well.

2. Tata Altroz Turbo

So far, the Tata Altroz has been offered with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 83 PS and 113 Nm, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner rated at 90 PS/200 Nm torque. Both the engines are offered with manual transmissions as standard. However, Tata Motors, on various occasions, has confirmed its plans of introducing a turbo-petrol engine for the premium hatch, along with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The new powertrain will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit delivering 110 PS of max power at 5,500 rpm, and 140 Nm of peak torque which will be available between 1,500 – 5,500 rpm. The Altroz Turbo will go on sale next month, and will likely be priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Toyota Fortuner facelift

After introducing the Innova Crysta facelift in India, Toyota is now shifting its focus towards the Fortuner. While the SUV is only set to receive a mid-life makeover, we expect the addition of a few new features along with some visual enhancements to make it look fresh.

The 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel powertrains are expected to be carried over, but the oil burner is expected to be offered in a higher state of tune. The diesel mill currently puts out 177 PS and 420 Nm (450 Nm with 6-speed AT), however, after being updated, will be rated at 204 PS/500 Nm. On the other hand, the petrol powertrain will likely be retained in the same state of tune, i.e. 166 PS/245 Nm.

4. Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota officially revealed the facelifted Fortuner a few months back, and the updated SUV is all set to be launched in India on January 6, 2021. However, along with the facelifted Fortuner, Toyota also unveiled a special ‘Legender’ variant of the car, which is also follow up after the Fortuner facelift’s arrival.

The Legender is basically a sportier version of the Fortuner facelift, and being a more premium offering, will sit atop the seven-seat SUV. Not only does it get some additional features over the regular Fortuner, it also sports a range of cosmetic changes that make it look more aggressive. The powertrain options will likely be the same as the Fortuner facelift.

5. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The 3 Series is one of the best-selling BMW cars in India, and the German carmaker has now decided to launch a long-wheelbase version of the car in the country. Known as the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, the car is all set to be launched in India next month. As compared to the standard model, the Gran Limousine variant has a 110 mm longer wheelbase, while is also 120 mm longer than the regular 3 Series.

The feature list, as well as the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel powertrains, will all be shared with the standard 3 Series. BMW has confirmed that the 3 Series Gran Limousine will be launched in India on January 21, 2021. However, the new variant will be slightly more expensive than the regular 3 Series.

6. Audi A4 Facelift

Audi did not upgrade the A4 luxury sedan to comply with the BS6 emission norms that came into effect starting from April 1, 2020, and hence, the car was discontinued in the Indian market. However, the automaker apparently has a launch overhaul planned for 2021, and it will start with the introduction of the facelifted A4 in the country.

Over the previous model, the upcoming 2021 A4 facelift will feature some noteworthy changes like wider single-frame grille, new headlamps with daytime running lamps, tweaked front and rear bumpers as well as new LED tail-lamps. Also on offer will be a 2.0-litre TSI engine that puts out 190 PS of maximum power, as well as 320 Nm of peak torque. A 7-speed DSG will likely be standard.

7. Jeep Compass

Jeep launched the Compass SUV in India back in 2017, and the vehicle has remained unchanged since, except for the addition of new variants. Next year, the American manufacturer will finally give the compass a much-needed facelift. While the exterior will receive a few changes, nothing too major, the interior will undergo a significant redesign.

The dashboard design will be different, and the touchscreen infotainment system will be larger, and a fully-digital instrument console will be added. The current Jeep Compass retails for between Rs. 16.49 lakh to Rs. 24.99 lakh, and we expect the facelift model to be slightly more expensive.