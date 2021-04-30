7 Cars Set To Be Launched In In India Next Month [May 2021]

A range of new cars are set to be launched in the Indian market this year, and around 7 are set to make their debut next month itself

Almost five months into the year, we have seen a range of big launches taking place in the Indian market ranging across different segments and price brackets so far. The launch spree is expected to continue in the remainder of the year as well. May 2021 is also expected to be big on launches, with at least 7 cars set to launch in the month.

Here is a list of the 7 cars that are set to be launched in the Indian market in May 2021, take a look –

1. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai recently debuted the Alcazar – the three-row version of Creta, which will be offered with both six- and seven-seat configurations. It should be noted that there is more to the Alcazar than just an additional row of seats though.

The Alcazar gets a 150 mm longer wheelbase, larger 18-inch wheels, a slightly differently tuned 1.5-litre diesel engine for better power delivery, a bigger 2.0-litre NA petrol engine rated at 159 PS/191 Nm, slightly updated front fascia and a completely redesigned rear-end as compared to the donor SUV. After a postpone, the Alcazar is now set to debut next month.

2. New-gen Skoda Octavia

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia was all set to be launched in the country by the end of this month, however, the launch was pushed back to May 2021. Production has already begun at Skoda’s Aurangabad facility, and the sedan has even started reaching dealerships ahead of its launch.

The new-gen Octavia features evolutionary styling updates on the outside, while the interior is completely new and much more modern than before. Under the hood of the 2021 Octavia will likely be a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that belts out 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 7-speed DSG.

3. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki has finally decided that the Celerio needs to be updated to stay relevant in the entry-level segment that has much more modern rivals now. Internally codenamed YNC, the new-gen Celerio has already been spied on test a range of times, and a launch is expected to take place in May 2021.

The Celerio will likely be offered with the same 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 67 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Also on offer with the hatch will likely be a petrol-CNG powertrain. The transmission options will likely include a five-speed manual and an optional AMT.

4. Updated Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet was launched in the Indian market last year, and quickly went on to become one of the best-selling cars in the segment. Now, Kia Motors is readying the first update for the sub-compact SUV, which will result in the introduction of a few new variants, the introduction of the brand new Kia logo, as well as some new features.

The 1.0-litre TGD variants with DCT gearbox will get paddle shifters, while new AI voice commands will also be added. No changes will be made to the 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

5. Updated Kia Seltos

Just like the Sonet, the Seltos will soon also get the new Kia logo. Along with the Sonet, the updated Seltos will be launched in the country in the first week of May. The updated SUV will get a few new features to continue its streak as one of the best-selling cars in the mid-size SUV segment.

The update Seltos will come with new AI voice commands, an optional six-speed iMT for the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as well as paddle shifters for the GTX+ variant with the automatic transmission.

6. Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was discontinued from the market last year when the BS6 emission norms came into effect. However, the pickup truck is now set to return to the market, and will likely be offered with a sole 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

In its BS4 guise, this engine was rated at 150 PS/350 Nm, and it is expected to retain these power and torque figures. The transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 6-speed AT, while an optional 4×4 system will also be there.

7. Mahindra Bolero Neo

The Bolero is currently Mahindra’s best-selling car in the Indian market, and the carmaker is now working on introducing a new more modern SUV called the Bolero Neo that will be sold alongside the utilitarian SUV. The Bolero Neo is expected to be launched next month.

The Bolero Neo will be based on new-age ladder-frame chassis, and a range of premium features are expected to be offered over the Bolero, to make it more appealing. It will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque, mated to a 5-speed MT as well as an optional auto.