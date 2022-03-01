7 Cars Launching In March 2022 – Toyota Hilux To BMW X4 Facelift

Check out our list of seven upcoming cars that are either scheduled to or expected to launch in the Indian market in March 2022

In the Indian market, plenty of new cars are expected to launch this year. A lot of carmakers in the country have new models in the pipeline, including a few brand-new cars and updated versions of existing models (or new versions of cars previously on sale in the Indian market). Interestingly, a lot of these upcoming vehicles are slated to arrive this March!

Here, we take a look at all the vehicles that are confirmed to or speculated to launch in the Indian market in March 2022.

1. Toyota Hilux

Toyota officially unveiled the Hilux in India in January this year, and the pickup truck’s price reveal is set to happen in March. This upcoming Toyota Hilux will be powered by a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, with 204 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants) on tap. A 4WD system will be offered as standard, along with a low-ratio transfer case and electronically locking differentials (front and rear), to improve its offroad abilities.

2. Maruti Ertiga facelift

Maruti Suzuki is planning to update the Ertiga MPV in India with a minor facelift, and speculation suggests that the facelifted Ertiga will launch in March. As per spy pictures, the styling update will be limited to a redesigned front grille on the exterior, and we don’t expect any significant changes to the interior. Some additional tech and equipment may be offered, but the 1.5L petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) will likely remain unchanged (the CNG option will continue to be offered as well).

3. MG ZS EV facelift

MG India is expected to launch the facelifted ZS EV in India in the second week of March. The updated electric SUV will have a larger battery pack powering it – a 51 kWh battery instead of the 44.5 kWh unit on the outgoing version. There will be better equipment on offer as well, like a larger 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a new 7-inch digital instrument console, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), 360-degree camera, etc.

4. Toyota Glanza

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted Baleno in the Indian market, with major styling changes and lots of additional features. Toyota is expected to launch the updated hatchback very soon under its own brand, likely sometime this month, as the Glanza facelift. The facelifted Toyota Glanza will be identical to the 2022 Baleno, likely with changes limited to just a new grille.

5. Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Benz will officially announce the prices of Maybach S-Class in India on March 3. It will be available with two engine choices – a 4.0-litre petrol V8 (503 PS/700 Nm) on S580, and a 6.0-litre petrol V12 (612 PS/900 Nm) on S680. Transmission choices are limited to just one – a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Of course, being a Maybach, the sedan will have almost unparalleled comfort and luxury on offer.

6. New-gen Lexus NX

Lexus is all set to launch the new NX350h in the Indian market on March 9. Compared to the previous NX, the new one will have a sharper interior and exterior design, as well as plenty of additional features. It will be powered by a 2.5L petrol engine, paired with two electric motors, one on each axle, effectively making this a four-wheel-drive model. The combined power output from the hybrid powertrain is rated at 244 PS.

7. BMW X4 facelift

BMW India recently started accepting pre-bookings for the new X4 facelift, which is expected to officially launch this month. Along with cosmetic changes, the coupe-syle SUV will get a host of new features. Engine options on offer are expected to include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (252 PS) and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit (190 PS). A limited-edition ‘Black Shadow’ version will also be offered alongside the standard variants of the X4.

Bonus – Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus will have its global debut on March 8, although its India launch is expected to happen a few months later. Upon arrival, Virtus will serve as a replacement for VW Vento, which is quite an old and ageing product now. The upcoming Virtus will share its architecture with the recently launched Skoda Slavia, along with the powertrain options – a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (115 PS/175 Nm) and 1.5L turbo-petrol unit (150 PS/250 Nm). Its styling, however, will be unique compared to its Skoda cousin.