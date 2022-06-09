7 Cars Launching In India Before August 2022 – Scorpio-N To Hyryder

Plenty of new cars are slated to launch in the Indian market this year, and here, we’ve listed the ones launching in June and July 2022

The Indian automobile industry is still on the path to recovery currently. While the demand for new cars continues to be strong, due to the semiconductor chip shortage, there is a shortage in the supply of new cars to consumers. However, carmakers are hoping to make a strong recovery soon, and plenty of new cars are expected to go on sale.

Here, we have listed seven upcoming cars, which are scheduled to launch in India before the end of the next month.

1. Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus is all set to launch in India on June 9. The upcoming VW sedan will be based on the same architecture as Skoda Slavia (MQB A0 IN), and it will have the same two engine options on offer – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. Of course, there will be plenty of premium features on offer as well.

2. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai will launch the facelifted Venue in the Indian market on June 16. The updated SUV will get a restyled front grille, updated split headlights, new taillights, different alloy wheels, a digital instrument console (same as Hyundai i20), etc. The powertrain options – 1.0L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel – will remain unchanged.

3. Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the next-generation Scorpio – christened Scorpio-N – on June 27. It will be available with two engine choices – a 2.0L turbocharged petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel unit. The SUV will also get an AWD option. Interestingly, the new Scorpio-N will be sold alongside the current-gen Scorpio.

4. New-gen Maruti Brezza

Maruti Suzuki will launch the next-generation Vitara Brezza in India on June 30. The new model is expected to be named only ‘Brezza’, and it will have a lot of additional features and equipment on offer over the outgoing model. It will be powered by the brand’s K15C engine, which is a 1.5L NA petrol motor with mild-hybrid assistance.

5. Toyota Hyryder

Toyota is expected to unveil a new model on July 1, and as per speculation, this could be its new midsize SUV. Expected to be named ‘Hyryder’, this forthcoming Toyota SUV will likely be available with two petrol engine options, one with mild-hybrid assistance and the other with a proper hybrid system. There will be a few segment-first features on offer as well here.

6. Citroen C3

Citroen C3 is set to launch in the Indian market on July 20. This crossover-style hatchback will be available with two engine options – a 1.2L NA petrol unit and a 1.2L turbo-petrol unit. The upcoming C3 will have a funky design (interior and exterior), and it will also have a decently long equipment list.

7. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra & Mahindra will soon bring back TUV300 Plus in India, under the name ‘Bolero Neo Plus’. The new model will feature minor changes in styling over the old TUV300 Plus. The upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will have a 2.2L turbo-diesel engine under its hood, and it will be available in 7-seat and 9-seat configurations.