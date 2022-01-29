7 Cars Launching In February 2022 – Kia Carens To Mini Cooper SE

A lot of new cars are slated to launch in India this year, and here, we’ve listed the ones that will go on sale here next month

We’re just a month into 2022, and the Indian automobile industry already has a lot of excitement in store for us! Next month will be a busy one, as there are plenty of new cars expected to launch in our market then. These upcoming vehicles include pocket-friendly hatchbacks as well as luxury cars, so buyers of all budgets have something to look forward to.

Listed below are the top seven upcoming cars that are slated to go on sale in the Indian market in February 2022.

1. Maruti Baleno facelift

Maruti Suzuki has commenced production of the facelifted Baleno in India, and the updated hatchback is set to launch next month. Spy images show that the vehicle will sport noticeable changes to the exterior, along with major changes to the interior. The features and equipment list will see a few additions as well. Powertrain options will remain unchanged though, consisting of two 1.2L NA petrol engines, one rated at 83 PS and the other at 90 PS.

2. Kia Carens

Kia India’s upcoming midsize MPV – Carens – is set to go on sale in India this February, as the brand’s fourth offering for our market. Bookings for the vehicle had opened earlier this month, and within the first day, the manufacturer had received 7,738 orders for it! Kia Carens will be available with three engine options in India – a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS), 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS) – the same as Seltos.

3. MG ZS EV facelift

MG Motor India will introduce the facelifted ZS EV in the Indian market this February. The updated electric crossover will get a larger battery pack – 51 kWh instead of the current version’s 44.5 kWh – which should boost the official driving range figure up to around 480 km. Also, MG ZS EV facelift is expected to get more features and equipment than the outgoing model, including a fully-digital TFT instrument console and a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

4. Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Jeep Compass facelift was launched in India in January last year, and in February this year, the new Compass Trailhawk will finally arrive in our market. The Trailhawk is essentially a hardcore, off-road-spec version of the Compass SUV. It is expected to be available with just the 2.0L turbo-diesel engine option (170 PS), mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, with an AWD system on offer as standard.

5. Mini Cooper SE

BMW Group will be launching the Mini Cooper SE in the Indian market next month. Bookings for the electric hatchback had officially commenced in October last year, and the first batch has already been booked out! Powering the Cooper SE will be a 32.6 kWh battery pack, mated to a single electric motor on the front axle (rated at 184 PS). The car can deliver a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 270 km.

6. Lexus NX350h

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has started accepting bookings for the NX350h in India, with its launch expected to happen next month. The 2022 Lexus NX350h will have an updated exterior and a completely revamped interior compared to the previous NX (NX300h) sold in the Indian market. The new SUV will be powered by a 2.5L petrol engine, paired with two electric motors, one on each axle. The combined power output from this hybrid powertrain is rated at 244 PS.

7. Audi Q7 facelift

Audi India will launch the Q7 facelift in India on February 3, 2022. The new SUV will sport an updated exterior and interior design in comparison to the previous version, along with plenty of additional features and a new engine. The new model will be available with a single engine option – a 3.0L V6 turbo-petrol motor, with 340 PS on tap. There will be no diesel engine option on offer here, unlike the previous version.