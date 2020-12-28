7 Brand Names Maruti Suzuki Could Revive Next decade – M800 To Zen

Here we have mentioned the seven popular nameplates Maruti Suzuki could revive in the near future in one form or the another

Over the last couple of years, we have seen vintage brands returning to the Indian market along with the brand new ones while several evocative nameplates like Jawa, Santro and Chetak have made a comeback. Reviving an iconic nameplate does come with the weightage of living up to their old reputation and the Jawa brand, as well as Hyundai Santro in particular, have performed their tasks well.

Courtesy of the more stringent emission standards and ever tightening crash test norms, we have sadly witnessed some of the legendary names exiting the automotive business. Considering the safety and environmental aspects, you cannot blame the manufacturers for doing so. But, their discontinuation does evoke nostalgic feelings and make the enthusiasts longing for their comeback one way or the other.

Particularly, Indian car brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Hindustan Motors have had famous nameplates. The Ambassador could make a comeback in the near future courtesy of Groupe PSA, as the naming rights were bought for Rs. 80 crore from HM, and Tata even showcased the Sierra EV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo hinting that it could return in the coming years.

In a similar fashion, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) could bring in old nameplates like the Zen, Esteem, Versa, M800, Grand Vitara, Baleno Altura and Omni. We have recently seen renderings of the Altura based on the latest Baleno and it definitely gets a big nod from us due to its improved practicality and better space over the standard hatchback.

The Eeco currently stands in place of the disposed Omni while the arrival of the Grand Vitara as a mid-size premium SUV rivalling against Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta is another possibility. The Zen and M800 names created quite a stir other competitors could not respond with conviction back in the days and they could return as small hatchbacks with electric powertrain.

However, no official confirmation has been made yet. Since Maruti Suzuki will bank on affordable EVs bringing evocative nameplates like Zen, Esteem and M800 will only help their cause and we will have to wait and see what really comes into fruition in the near future.