7 Big SUV Launches Expected At 2023 Auto Expo

The upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2023 will start on 13th January 2023 and will witness the launch of many new cars and two-wheelers

With all the carmakers gearing up to unveil their new offerings at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, a number of reports are surfacing online giving us hints of what to expect in terms of new launches in the country. The reports also suggest that as many as 8 major SUVs will soon be launched in the country at the Auto Expo 2023.

1. Maruti Baleno Cross

Internally codenamed the YTB SUV, the new Maruti Baleno Cross is expected to soon make its Indian debut. It will not only share its underpinnings with the Baleno but in addition to this, will also offer similar powertrains while it is also likely to get a more powerful petrol engine with the higher variants.

2. Maruti Jimny 5-Door

The Jimny SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and since then is one of the most talked about cars in the country and is soon expected to make its Indian debut in a 5-door iteration. Expected to be offered with the 1.5L K15C mild hybrid petrol engine, the Maruti Jimny will boast strong capabilities and will challenge the Thar and the Gurkha in India.

3. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The Hyundai Creta is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the market and will soon be getting a major facelift. The new facelift model will be offered with updated looks, new features and better safety tech including ADAS tech. It is also likely to be offered with similar engine options.

4. Hyundai Micro SUV

Multiple reports suggest that Hyundai might showcase an all-new micro SUV to take on the rivals like the Tata Punch. With an expected length of about 3.7-3.8 metres, this new micro-SUV will be based on the brand’s K1 platform and might share its engine options with the Grand i10 Nios.

5. Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors is currently working on expanding its EV portfolio in the country and is expected to introduce the new Punch EV concept at the upcoming Auto Expo. This new EV SUV is underpinned by the Alfa Platform and is compatible with multiple powertrain options including pure electric.

7. Tata Harrier Facelift

The Tata Harrier facelift might also make its debut at the Auto Expo 2022 and is expected to be offered with a number of major changes including cosmetic updates and better safety tech. In addition to this, the SUV will also boast additional features like 360-degree camera, a new infotainment system, and more.

6. Tata Curvv

The Curvv EV concept was first showcased earlier this year and is expected to make another appearance at the Auto Expo 2023. Based on the modified X1 platform, the Tata Curvv will be offered with multiple powertrain options and is likely to make its debut somewhere in 2024.