7 Big Car Launches Expected At Delhi Auto Expo 2023

A number of new cars, SUVs and electric vehicles will be showcased and launched at the upcoming Delhi auto expo in February 2023

A lot of automotive manufacturers are all set to launch new offerings at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 as the expo is happening after the gap of 3 years and here is a list of the top seven cars expected to make debut and launched at the upcoming Auto Expo in February 2023.

1. Mahindra Thar 5 Door (Mahindra Armada)

The new Mahindra Thar 5 Door will not only offer a more spacious and practical cabin but will also boast larger dimensions and a longer wheelbase that will give it a strong road presence. The new 5 Door Thar is also expected to offer a longer features list while the powertrain options will remain to the standard version of the SUV and could be launched as ‘Armada’.

2. Maruti Jimny 4 Door

Capable 4X4 SUVs are being appreciated by the Indian buyers and Maruti is all set to launch the Jimny brand in the Indian market. While the Jimny 5-door will make its debut somewhere next year, the Indian carmaker is also expected to introduce the new Jimny 4-door at the Auto Expo 2023. More details however are yet to be known.

3. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The new Creta Facelift is all set to make its Indian debut and will be offered with an updated exterior design, new features, better safety, LEVEL 2 ADAS and practical engine options. The Creta facelift will also offer segment-leading features and an extremely premium cabin that will help it give stiff competition to the rivals like the Kia Seltos.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai is expected to introduce the new Ioniq 5 in the Indian market and will position it as a feature-rich and powerful premium electric SUV. The Ioniq 5 will be the second Hyundai electric car to be launched in India and will be priced under Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The official specs are yet to be shared.

5. New Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival is currently one of the most premium MPVs in the Indian market and is known for its extremely comfortable and upmarket market. The Korean carmaker is expected to launch the new Carnival in the Indian market at the Auto Expo 2023 and will offer an even better package for the buyers in addition to an updated exterior design and better features list.

6. Toyota Innova HyCross

Toyota is currently offering a number of VFM and fuel-efficient vehicles in the Indian market and will soon be launching the next-gen Innova HyCross with hybrid powertrain options and a comfortable cabin. The MPV will also get new underpinnings, a new design, a premium cabin, and an extensive features list.

7. Maruti YTB

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the new Baleno-based Maruti Suzuki YTB SUV is also expected to make its debut at the Auto Expo 2023. The YTB SUV will not only share its powertrain and underpinnings with the Baleno, but in addition to this, is also expected to get a similar cabin and similar features list.