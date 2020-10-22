7 Best Crossovers/SUVs To Buy Under Rs 10 Lakh This Festive Season

Implementation of the BS6 emission norms earlier this year resulted in manufacturers discontinuing some of their cars or powertrains, but here is a list of seven VFM SUVs under Rs 10 lakh that carry on

SUV and crossover segments have quickly risen to the top in terms of sales in the last few years, and their popularity seems to be ever-growing. While you had to shell out to purchase an SUV a few years ago, things have drastically changed with the introduction of more affordable crossovers and SUVs in the Indian market now.

With that being said, you can choose from a range of SUVs in the market today even if you’re on a budget. In order to make things easier for you, we have put together a list of five of the most value for money crossovers and SUVs under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) that you can purchase during this festive season, take a look –

1. Tata Nexon Petrol

The Tata Nexon has proved itself in all aspects, be it looks, safety or performance. The sub-4m SUV was updated in January this year, and the car gained an all-new front fascia, along with a host of new features like an electric sunroof, a digital instrument console, connected-car tech, as well as BS6-compliance for the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel powertrains.

Tata Motors currently retails the Nexon between Rs 6.99 – 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom), and the 120 PS/170 Nm-petrol version is our choice.

2. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza has only tasted success in the sub-4m SUV charts since its inception, however, its frugal 1.3-litre DDiS diesel motor was let go in favour of a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 105 PS power and 138 Nm torque, and comes with mild-hybrid tech (AT only). The BS6-compliant engine can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed torque converter auto.

The car received a mid-life refresh in February this year, and it now comes equipped with features like dual LED projector headlamps with dual functioning LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, auto-dimming IRVM, and a new 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Vitara Brezza is currently being offered at a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end auto trim.

3. Ford Freestyle Diesel

The Ford Freestyle is the only crossover in this list, but it rightfully deserves it since it feels on par with the bigger sub-4m SUVs in a lot of aspects. It gets rugged external styling over its hatchback counterpart (Figo), while retains the powertrains. While it does get a 1.2-litre petrol engine, we believe its 1.5-litre oil burner rated at 100 PS/215 Nm is the one to go for.

The diesel engine is not only powerful enough, but is also pretty frugal, with a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.8 kmpl. The best part is that the Freestyle is also the most affordable offering in this list, and our choice is the diesel variants, which are priced from Rs 7.64 lakh to Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is the safest car in the Indian market, with a safety rating of 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. You can have the XUV300 with either a 1.2-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 110.1 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque, or a 1.5-litre oil burner rated at 116.6 PS/300 Nm.

The transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the diesel can be had with an optional 6-speed AMT as well. Mahindra has priced the XUV300 between Rs 7.94 – 12.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Hyundai Venue Turbo

The Hyundai Venue was the only sub-4m SUV in the country that was able to go neck and neck against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as far as sales are concerned. That’s because Hyundai had a trick up its sleeve, which was offering multiple powertrain and transmission options in order to cater the needs of everyone.

While the Venue can be had with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines, the 1.0-litre turbocharged TGDi petrol makes the most sense. The said engine puts out 120 PS of maximum power, along with 172 Nm of peak torque. The engine can be coupled with either a 6-speed manual, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Hyundai retails the ‘Turbo’ variants of the Venue at a starting price of Rs 8.52 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.63 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

6. Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet shook the sub-4m SUV segment when it was launched last month, thanks to its vast feature list, its plethora of powertrain options, as well as its aggressive pricing. Everyone knows that the Sonet shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue. That being said, the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines remain the same as the donor car.

However, it gets class-leading features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, front parking sensors, Bose music system with LED sound mood lights. It also gets a diesel-automatic option, unlike the Venue. The Sonet is currently priced between Rs 6.71 – 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, but it additionally comes with the ‘low maintenance cost’ tag that Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been associated with for years now.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has been priced between Rs 8.40 – 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which comes with a 5-speed MT and an optional 4-speed AT.