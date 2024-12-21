7 All-New Hyundai SUVs Waiting To Launch In India (Including EVs)

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce an array of SUVs in the Indian market in the coming years. With models like the revamped Tucson, an all-electric Creta, and a next-gen Venue slated for a 2025 launch, the automaker is doubling down on its efforts to stay ahead in the competitive SUV landscape. Let’s delve into what’s on the horizon:

1. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai is preparing to launch a new midsize electric SUV in early 2025, utilizing the adaptable K2 platform. Designed to capture the surging demand for EVs in India, this model is expected to compete directly with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, its Toyota counterpart, the newly introduced Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6. It will make its local debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

2. New Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai plans to roll out the next-generation Venue in 2025, offering a new perspective on its well-loved compact SUV. Known for its feature-rich appeal, the updated model is expected to receive a revamped exterior and a more upmarket cabin. However, the powertrain options are expected to carry over without significant changes.

3. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Late last year, Hyundai introduced the completely redesigned Tucson to the world. The front end now boasts a reworked grille, updated lighting components, new skid plates and new alloy wheels. The styling updates continue around the back, bringing a revised look to the rear. Inside, the vehicle offers a rethought dashboard and a sweeping curved display. These enhancements are likely to be part of the Indian model when it debuts in 2025.

4. Hyundai Bayon Compact SUV:

Hyundai is said to be taking cues from its global Bayon model to create a new compact SUV specifically designed for India. Positioned between the Venue and Creta in their range, the forthcoming vehicle may get distinctive design elements and offer a variety of engine choices, aiming to attract a broad range of customers.

5&6. Hyundai Inster EV & Hybrid SUV:

Hyundai intends to introduce an affordable electric compact SUV in India by 2026, taking design and tech inspiration from the global Inster EV. In addition, the company is reportedly developing a seven-seat C-segment SUV that will sit above the Alcazar in their lineup. This new model is expected to come with a hybrid powertrain.

7. Hyundai Ioniq 9:

At the 2024 LA Auto Show, Hyundai revealed the Ioniq 9 – the brand’s new flagship electric SUV. This three-row model will debut in South Korea and North America in the first half of 2025, with potential availability in other markets including India, later on. Built on the E-GMP modular platform, the Ioniq 9 shares its foundation with models such as the Kia EV9 and it will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month.