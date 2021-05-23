7 All New Cars Launching In Next 3 Months – Alcazar, Kushaq To HBX

Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, Volkswagen and Skoda will launch new models over the next three months and here we have listed all of them

The Indian automotive industry will see a host of new vehicle launches in the coming months when the resurgence of the health crisis slowly eases and normal life resumes. It is no secret that many new products were scheduled to be introduced over the last few weeks but nothing came to fruition due to apparent reasons.

To give yourself a head start, here we have compiled the list of 7 new car launches over the next three months:

1. Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar is undoubtedly one of the hottest launches of this calendar year considering the arrival of five-seater mid-size SUVs based seven-seaters debuting in recent times.

The three-row Alcazar will be offered as a six- or a seven-seater and is based on the highly popular Creta. With subtle design changes, it will be equipped with the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmission choices.

2. Skoda Kushaq

Kickstarting Skoda’s push to garner market share under the India 2.0 project will be the Kushaq mid-size and is based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. It is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The Kushaq is the production version of the Vision IN concept and it will be offered with upmarket amenities inside the cabin as well.

3. New-Gen Skoda Octavia

The production of the fourth generation Skoda Octavia has already begun in India and it will be launched sometime next year. With a slew of exterior changes and interior updates, the new generation Skoda Octavia will compete against Hyundai Elantra and it will be offered with a petrol engine only.

4. Tata HBX

The production version of the Tata HBX concept could be dubbed the Hornbill and it will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine found in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. It will sit in the micro SUV segment, which has not been explored much, and it will be sold with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT transmission.

5. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki has been working on the second generation Celerio for some time now and it will be one of the key new launches in the next three months. Based on the lightweight Heartect platform, it will likely be offered in petrol and CNG variants and it appears to have bigger proportions than the existing model to liberate more space inside the cabin.

6. VW Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun will compete against an assortment of mid-size SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and others. It will have plenty in common with the upcoming Skoda Kushaq including the powertrain and mechanicals. It is expected to be priced competitively and will sit below the T-Roc in the lineup.

7. Toyota Belta

The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz under the Toyota brand will be the Belta. It will act as a replacement to the underwhelming Yaris and will rival Honda City and Hyundai Verna. Do not expect any big changes compared to its donor and it will be powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine delivering 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. It is expected to be linked with a five-speed manual or a four-speed auto.