680 PS Hyundai Vision FK Hydrogen-Powered Sports Car Previewed

Hyundai showcased a few interesting hydrogen-powered concepts at the Hydrogen Wave event, including a 680 PS fuel cell sports car

With the automobile industry headed towards electrification, traditional IC-powered vehicles are being slowly phased out. Major global carmakers are rushing to add electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles to their range nowadays. Hyundai Motor Company, however, is taking a different approach, as evident by the new ‘Vision FK’ sportscar prototype.

The South Korean car major showcased the Vision FK concept at the Hydrogen Wave online event. The vehicle is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell converter, paired with a plug-in electric powertrain, which sends power to the rear wheels. The result is peak power of 680 PS and a driving range of around 600 km (373 miles) on a single tank of hydrogen.

As per Hyundai, the vehicle can go from 0 to 100 kmph (62 mph) in less than four seconds! The vehicle was developed with assistance from Rimac, and the manufacturer has hinted at a future in racing as well. The Vision FK wasn’t the only hydrogen-powered concept revealed by Hyundai; the manufacturer also showcased the Trailer Drone concept, which is essentially an autonomous FCEV trailer.

The Trailer Drone gets a modular hydrogen tank system, and it even gets independent steering on both ends. There was also a Rescue Drone concept, which is essentially a hydrogen-powered autonomous carriage with drones, which can be used for missions like firefighting. Hyundai also showcased a portable hydrogen refuelling station and a rescue hydrogen generator vehicle.

Hyundai wants to offer hydrogen or battery-powered powertrain options for all its commercial vehicles by 2028. Chairman Euisun Chung was quoted saying, “Hyundai Motor Group’s vision is to apply hydrogen energy in all areas of life and industry such as our homes, work places and factories. The goal is to make hydrogen readily used for everyone, everything and everywhere.”

Previously, the manufacturer had confirmed that it will stop selling vehicles with IC engines in Europe by 2035 and in other major markets by 2040. Instead, it will focus on zero-emission vehicles, including battery EVs and hydrogen fuel cell EVs. Hyundai claims that its new-gen fuel cell powertrains will be compact and more affordable than the current ones while being almost twice as powerful.