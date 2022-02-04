65% Of Mahindra XUV700 Customers Prefer Diesel Variants

Above 35 per cent of Mahindra XUV700 customers have preferred the petrol variants and 60 per cent have gone for AT trims

Mahindra & Mahindra recently announced that it had sold a total of 14,000 units of the XUV700 in the domestic market. The booking count has gotten close to one lakh unit mark as well – underlining the popularity of the model. The XUV700 stands in place of the XUV500 in an extensive range and it addresses a wide band of consumers with a compelling features list.

The XUV700 is offered in five- and seven-seater configurations and is currently priced between Rs. 12.95 lakh and Rs. 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The ongoing health crisis and the consequent shortage in semiconductors have led to the waiting period increasing big time. Select variants of the Mahindra XUV700 command a waiting period of more than one year.

The waiting period ranges from seven months for the entry-level MX trim and it goes up to two years for the top-spec AX7 L trim. The homegrown SUV specialist commenced deliveries of the XUV700’s petrol version on October 30, 2021 while the diesel variants’ deliveries began by the end of November 2021. The reservations for the XUV700 began on October 7, 2021.

The XUV700 made headlines when the bookings crossed 50,000 units in a short span of time. On October 7, the company recorded 25,000 bookings within a period of 57 minutes and on the second day, the next lot of 25,000 bookings were reserved in just two hours. Within two weeks, the XUV700 reservations grew to 65,000 units and considering the delivery, 86,000 customers are waiting to get their order delivered.

The top-spec AX7 Luxury trim has a waiting period of around 84 weeks (a year and eight months). The base MX can be bought with a relatively lesser waiting of around seven months. The variants featuring Adrenox infotainment system such as AX3, AX5 and AX7 command a waiting of eight months. About 35 per cent of the XUV700 customers have preferred petrol version while 60 per cent went with automatic variants.

The XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The diesel model comes with the option of an AWD variant.