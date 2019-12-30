6,40,000 Kia, Hyundai Cars Recalled In South Korea Over Faulty Parts

This is the biggest recall that Hyundai Motor Group has ever had to make in its entire 52-year history

Hyundai Motor Group has voluntarily recalled 642,272 units of six different models in South Korea to provide repair and replace services for faulty components, The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), South Korea confirmed.

The faults include unstable engine revolutions per minute in Hyundai Motor Company’s Grand Starex light commercial 4-door van, Porter II truck and 16-seat Solati (H350) van. Hyundai’s sister company Kia Motors’ Sorento SUV has also been recalled for a faulty front collision avoidance system.

Hyundai and Kia have already started solving the problems, and the Ministry confirmed that owners of the affected vehicles can visit the deputed service centres to get them repaired free of cost.

Apart from its home country, the South Korean car-making giant has also recalled over 1.8 million vehicles in the United States for stop-lamp and cruise control defects. The defect prevents brake lights from illuminating and stops the cruise control from turning off.

Out of the total vehicles, around 1.1 million vehicles are produced by Hyundai while the rest 6,00,000 (approx.) vehicles bear a Kia emblem. The cars to be affected include the Hyundai Avante, also known as the Elantra, produced between July 2009 and March 2010, as well as Santa Fe SUVs made from June 2010 to June 2010. Unfortunately, this also happens to be the biggest recall in the Korean carmaker’s history.

On the other hand, the Indian subsidiaries of Hyundai Motor Group are readying to showcase a number of vehicles at India’s biggest auto show, the Auto Expo, which is set to be held from 7th to 12th February next year.

Hyundai will likely be introducing a facelift for the Verna, as well as the Tucson to the Indian audience at the said event. Apart from that, expect the carmaker to also showcase the second-gen Creta; all of which will be launched later this year.

Kia Motors India will likely also officially unveil its Carnival MPV in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. Kia teased us with a commercial of the car recently, and the manufacturer has already listed the MPV on its official website.