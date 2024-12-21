60% Of New Car Launches In 2025 Are Electric – Details

The automotive industry in India enters a new era as electric vehicles dominate with customer-centric innovations

The year 2025 is poised to be a milestone for the Indian automotive industry, with electric vehicles (EVs) taking center stage. In a monumental shift towards greener mobility, 60% of new car launches in 2025 are expected to be electric, showcasing the growing consumer demand for sustainable, eco-friendly transportation options. This massive wave of EV launches reflects not just changing customer preferences but also a broader industry commitment to sustainability. Among the key players spearheading this revolution is Hyundai, a brand that has been at the forefront of India’s EV transformation.

Hyundai: Pioneering the EV Movement in India

Hyundai’s journey in the Indian EV market began five years ago with the launch of the Kona Electric, India’s first long-range electric SUV. The Kona EV broke new ground, offering an impressive range of 452 km and a host of premium features, paving the way for mainstream EV adoption in the country. Following this, Hyundai introduced the Ioniq 5, a premium electric crossover, which combined futuristic design, cutting-edge technology, and a robust range of over 600 km, setting a benchmark for EVs in India.

As the demand for EVs continues to surge, Hyundai is now gearing up for its next big launch—the Creta EV, scheduled for January 2025. Aimed at bridging the gap between affordability and premium features, the Creta EV is expected to revolutionize the compact SUV segment, which has long been dominated by internal combustion engine (ICE) models. With its launch, Hyundai will further cement its position as a leader in India’s EV market.

Over 20 New Car Launches in 2025: EVs Dominate

The automotive landscape in India is undergoing a tectonic shift, with manufacturers aligning their product strategies to cater to the growing demand for EVs. Over 20 new car models are slated to launch in 2025, and a staggering 12 of them will be electric. This surge in EV launches signifies a clear industry-wide focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

Here’s a look at some of the highly anticipated EV launches in 2025:

Hyundai Creta EV

Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser Electric

Mahindra XUV.e9

Mahindra XUV.e8

Tata Safari EV

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Sierra EV

Kia EV

Mahindra BE 6

These launches span various segments, from compact SUVs to full-size premium vehicles, ensuring that there is an EV for every customer preference and budget.

The Changing Preferences of Indian Customers

Indian consumers are increasingly embracing EVs, driven by several factors:

Environmental Awareness: With rising awareness about climate change and pollution, consumers are prioritizing eco-friendly mobility solutions. EVs, with their zero tailpipe emissions, align perfectly with this shift in mindset.

Government Incentives: The central and state governments in India have rolled out attractive subsidies, tax exemptions, and incentives for EV buyers, making them more affordable than ever, and have been instrumental in accelerating EV adoption.

Lower Running Costs: EVs offer significant savings on fuel and maintenance costs compared to their ICE counterparts. For example, the cost of charging an EV is a fraction of what it takes to refuel a petrol or diesel car, and the absence of complex mechanical parts reduces maintenance expenses.



Improved Range and Charging Infrastructure: Modern EVs, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with a range of over 600 km, have alleviated concerns about range anxiety. Additionally, the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure, including Hyundai’s plan to install 600 DC fast chargers across India, has made EV ownership more convenient.

Performance and Features: EVs are no longer just about sustainability; they now offer thrilling performance and cutting-edge features. For instance, Hyundai’s upcoming Creta Electric promises a combination of advanced technology, premium interiors, and robust performance.

Hyundai’s Role in Shaping the Future

Hyundai has played a pivotal role in shaping the EV market in India, and its strategy for 2025 and beyond reflects a deep understanding of consumer needs. By launching models like the Kona EV and Ioniq 5, Hyundai established itself as a trusted name in the EV space. The upcoming Creta EV is expected to take this legacy forward, offering a compelling package of range, technology, and affordability.

Moreover, Hyundai’s investment in charging infrastructure demonstrates its commitment to addressing the challenges of EV adoption. With plans to roll out 600 DC fast chargers across the country, Hyundai is ensuring that range anxiety becomes a thing of the past for its customers.

The Road Ahead

The surge in EV launches in 2025 is a testament to the changing dynamics of the Indian automotive industry. As customer preferences evolve and the government continues to push for greener mobility solutions, EVs are no longer a niche offering—they are the future of transportation.

With 60% of new car launches in 2025 being electric, India is on the cusp of an automotive revolution. From budget-friendly models to premium SUVs, the range of options available to consumers is unprecedented. Hyundai, with its rich legacy in the EV space and innovative product lineup, is well-positioned to lead this transformation.

As we step into 2025, it’s clear that the era of electric vehicles has arrived. The question is no longer whether EVs will dominate the market but how quickly they will replace traditional ICE vehicles. For Indian consumers, this is the perfect time to embrace the change and be a part of the EV revolution. Whether it’s for the environment, cost savings, or the sheer joy of driving cutting-edge technology, there has never been a better time to go electric.