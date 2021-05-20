Skoda and Volkswagen have a lot of new vehicles in the pipeline for the Indian market, and here, we have listed six highly anticipated ones

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is planning to launch a slew of new vehicles in India soon under both individual brands – Volkswagen and Skoda. The company has been busy developing a few India-specific products, and it is also planning to introduce a few global cars to cover the premium-end of the market.

Here, we have listed six Volkswagen and Skoda vehicles that will be launching in the Indian market in the coming months.

Skoda Octavia

The new-generation Skoda Octavia made its global debut back in November 2019, and it is set to launch in India very soon. Production of the sedan is already underway in India, and Zac Hollis recently confirmed on Twitter that the new Octavia will launch in our market next month.

Skoda has not revealed the technical specifications of the India-spec Octavia yet. However, we know that the sedan will only be available with turbo-petrol engine options, as VWAG has decided not to offer diesel engines in the Indian market anymore.

Skoda Kodiaq BS6

Skoda Kodiaq was introduced in India back in October 2017, and last year, it was discontinued just before the BS6 emission norms came into effect. Last month, Skoda gave the SUV a midlife facelift for the international markets, and the updated model is slated to arrive in the Indian market during the third quarter of this year.

Skoda Kushaq will likely be available with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol powerplant, which will belt out a peak power of 190 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. Upon launch, it would rival the likes of VW Tiguan Allspace, MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, etc.

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda will be launching the Kushaq SUV in the Indian market in June this year. Based on the heavily localised ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, Skoda Kushaq will be the first made-in-India SUV by the Volkswagen group.

There will be two petrol engine options available on the Kushaq – a 1.0L TSI (115 PS/175 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI (150 PS/250 Nm). As standard, a 6-speed manual gearbox will be offered on both engines. The 1.0L TSI will get the option for a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, while the 1.5L TSI will offer an optional 7-speed DSG.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen is also preparing to launch a new SUV in India soon, expectedly in the next few months, named ‘Taigun’. This upcoming VW SUV will be based on the same platform as the Skoda Kushaq but will have a unique exterior and interior design.

The upcoming VW Taigun will get the same two engine options as its Skoda sibling. The first one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (115 PS/175 Nm), which can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The second option is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (150 PS/250 Nm), offered with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG.

Volkswagen Tiguan facelift

Earlier this year, in May, Volkswagen officially unveiled the Tiguan facelift in the Indian market. The updated model is expected to go on sale here in the next few months and will lock horns with the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

The India-spec VW Tiguan will be offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor, which is expected to generate 190 PS and 320 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. Transmission options will be limited to just one – a 7-speed DSG.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift

Earlier this month, Volkswagen globally unveiled the facelifted Tiguan Allspace. The SUV now features the same design as the 5-seater Tiguan facelift, and compared to the outgoing model, it gets an updated features list as well.

VW Tiguan Allspace facelift is expected to launch in the Indian market as well, likely either towards the end of this year or early next year. The powertrain of the SUV will remain unchanged over the current model – a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine (190 PS/320 Nm) mated to a 7-speed DSG.