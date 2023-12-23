6 Upcoming Volkswagen & Skoda Cars In India You Should Know

Explore Skoda and Volkswagen’s possible 2024 lineup, featuring electric vehicles and others

2024 is just around the corner, and automakers in India are planning to introduce a few new models each, to entice shoppers and achieve smashing sales numbers. Skoda and Volkswagen are set to expand their lineup in the Indian automotive landscape with a stellar lineup.

From electric marvels to premium SUVs, here’s a glimpse of the thrilling automotive journey that awaits enthusiasts.

1. Skoda Superb

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh

Launch: Early 2024

Skoda is set to reintroduce the current-gen Superb in India, albeit in limited numbers. The sedan will feature an updated 190 bhp, 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, which shall comply with the latest emission norms. A stop-gap measure until the fourth-gen Superb arrives, the new model promises a blend of performance, sophistication, and luxury.

2. Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price: Rs 55 lakh

Launch: Mid-2024

Skoda’s first all-electric offering in India, the Enyaq iV, will arrive as a full import. With a 77 kWh battery powering two electric motors, it offers all-wheel-drive capability, 265 bhp of peak power, and a claimed range of over 500 km. It will be a compelling contender in the luxury EV space, providing both performance and eco-friendliness.

3. New Skoda Kodiaq

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh

Launch: Late 2024

The second-gen Kodiaq, with ‘Modern Solid’ styling elements, boasts a more rugged look and increased space in the third row and boot. Powered by petrol and diesel engines, including plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid options, the Kodiaq will arrive with a premium interior and advanced features.

4. Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

Expected Price: Rs 55 lakh

Launch: Mid to late 2024

Volkswagen’s first all-electric model for India, the ID.4 GTX, is a high-performance SUV based on the MEB electric platform. With 299 bhp and a claimed range of 480 km, it promises an exhilarating driving experience. A niche import, it will be a part of Volkswagen’s India 3.0 plan for the Indian market.

5. Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Expected Price: Rs 11.5 lakh

Launch: Mid-2024

The popular Taigun will receive a mid-2024 facelift, drawing inspiration from the new T-Cross. The expected changes will include a slightly refreshed design, new convenience features, and safety updates. The facelifted Taigun will continue to be offered with the 1.0L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-petrol engine options.

6. Skoda Slavia Facelift

Expected Price: Rs 11.5 lakh

Launch: Mid-2024

The Slavia, first launched back in 2021, will likely receive a mid-life update in 2024. The facelift will bring subtle exterior changes and a revamped cabin. Offering the same powertrain options as the current model, it will continue to serve as a rival to the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna.