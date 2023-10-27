6 Upcoming Toyota SUVs To Watch Out For (Including 2 e-SUVs)

In the list of upcoming Toyota SUVs, we have talked about the Urban Cruiser Taisor, 7-seater Corolla Cross, an electric SUV and much more

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is planning to bring in a number of new SUVs to the Indian market and here we have explained about all the possible launches:

1. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

Reports suggest that the seven-seater version of the Toyota Corolla Cross will arrive in India by early 2026 and it will be rolled out of the new plant in Karnataka. It is expected to use the same 2.0L petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines found in the Innova Hycross, as both have a lot in common including the platform.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The Japanese auto major’s next launch in India is expected to be the Urban Cruiser Taisor. The compact SUV coupe is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and will likely get minor exterior and interior changes in addition to the badge swapping. It will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with MT and AT choices.

3. Toyota Fortuner Hybrid:

The mild-hybrid version of the Toyota Fortuner will adopt a 48V system and it will be available in the Hilux first in the international markets before the 2.4L GD diesel engine utilising this technology in India. It is yet unknown if it will power the existing Fortuner or the much speculated next-generation version.

4. Toyota Electric SUV:

By 2025, Toyota will introduce its first electric SUV in India and it will sit on the 27PL platform. It is based on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and will be available in single- and dual-motor configurations in the global markets. The five-seater will likely have a range of around 550 km on a single charge, courtesy of a 60 kWh battery pack.

5. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado & Land Hopper:

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has been well received by customers in India and thus the Prado could be in line to make its domestic debut in the near future. In addition, the rumoured Land Hopper, a compact version of the Prado, could also be considered for our local market as it will be a direct rival to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door and an electric powertrain could be used in the future.