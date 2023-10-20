6 Upcoming Toyota SUVs In India (Including 2 Hybrids & 1 EV)

Here we have explained about the upcoming Toyota SUVs that are expected to see the line over the next few years in India

Toyota will likely launch the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India next while the mild-hybrid version of the Fortuner will arrive in 2024. Here we have explained about the possible upcoming Toyota SUVs in India and their launch timeline:

1. Toyota Fortuner Hybrid:

The Fortuner has long been leading the full-size SUV segment and it will get a mild-hybrid GD series diesel engine next year. Whether it will be introduced with the reported next-gen Fortuner or the existing model is yet unknown. It will be available in the Hilux in the international markets as well. Speculations indicate that an all-new Fortuner will make its global debut in 2024.

2. Toyota Electric SUV:

Suzuki will likely unveil its production-spec eVX late next year before its Indian market debut in early 2025. It will spawn a Toyota sibling for the domestic as well as international markets. The five-seater will also sit on the 27PL platform and it could be offered in single- and dual-motor configurations and the claimed driving range could be well over 550 km on a single charge.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

The global Toyota Corolla Cross will be modified for use in India as a seven-seater and it will hit production lines in early 2026 at Toyota’s upcoming third plant in Karnataka. Considering that the Corolla Cross shares its TNGA-C platform with the Innova Hycross, we can expect the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine to be offered with the three-row premium SUV too.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

Toyota has been reaping the benefits of its partnership with Maruti Suzuki and next up, the Urban Cruiser Taisor will be introduced. It is nothing but the rebadged version of the Fronx compact SUV coupe and will have identical performance numbers and features list. It will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with MT and AT choices.

5. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado:

The Land Cruiser nameplate is highly popular in India and the LC 300 has seen plenty of takers since its market launch. In a similar fashion, the all-new Land Cruiser Prado could be introduced in the near future but no official confirmation has been made yet. It is offered in multiple powertrain options elsewhere and gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior.

6. Toyota Land Hopper:

A compact version of the Land Cruiser Prado has been under development for the global markets and it will act as a rival to the five-door Suzuki Jimny. Teased at the world premiere of the latest LC Prado, it is said to be considered for India as well in the distant future. The Toyota bZ Small Crossover Concept based EV is also in the grapevine for emerging markets.