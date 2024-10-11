6 Upcoming Tata SUVs Over The Next 2 Years In India – Key Info

Tata Motors’ upcoming line-up for the Indian market includes 4 new electric SUVs and the petrol-powered Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors has been consistently launching new models in the Indian market and the streak is expected to continue in the next 2 years. A slew of new models including BEVs as well as ICE-powered cars are lined up for a debut and will go on sale in a phased manner. In this article, we will run you through some of the much-awaited upcoming Tata cars in the next 2 years.

1. Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors first showcased the Harrier EV at the 2023 Auto Expo in the concept form and we got its second glimpse at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The electric derivative of Harrier is expected to debut by the end of 2024. The Harrier EV will be based on the heavily modified electric-specific version of the OMEGA-Arc platform.

The SUV is expected to sport a battery pack of around 60 kWh, delivering a claimed range of around 500 kilometres. In terms of design, it will be quite familiar to the current Harrier, however, will have some electric-specific touches. It will also get a dual-motor AWD setup.

2. Tata Safari EV

Alongside the Harrier EV, Tata Motors will also launch the electrified Safari in the Indian market. The test mule of the brand’s upcoming flagship electric SUV has also been spotted a few times, confirming its launch in the domestic market.

The design will be shared with the conventionally powered Safari and some electric-specific changes are quite expected. The powertrain will be shared with the Harrier EV along with an AWD system. The Safari EV is expected to debut around the same timeline as the Harrier EV.

3. Tata Sierra EV

The legendary Sierra nameplate will make a comeback in the Indian market next year i.e. 2025. The concept SUV was revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo and as per the company, it will be launched in both electric as well as petrol ICE powertrain options. Expected to be positioned on the top of the brand’s line-up, the Tata Sierra EV will likely share the powertrain components with the Harrier EV and Safari EV.

The patent images highlighted the production spec design of the Sierra EV and it seems to resemble the concept version. While the details about the vehicle are in short supply, we could surely get more information by the end of 2024.

4. Tata Avinya EV

First showcased in the year 2022 in the concept form, the Avinya EV is based on Tata Motor’s Gen 3 electric architecture. As per the information revealed by the company at the time of its unveil, the Avinya EV will be launched next year i.e. 2025.

The ground-up electric car will be based on a born-electric platform and it will likely be a global model. Although the battery specs of the Avinya EV are under wraps, it is expected to come with a claimed range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge.

5&6. Tata Harrier & Safari Petrol

The petrol-powered versions of the Tata Harrier and Safari are long due and we expect them to debut sometime next year. Earlier, it was speculated that Tata Motors’ flagship SUVs would get a new petrol engine with the facelift update, however, the new engine was under development at the time of their launch.

The new 1.5-litre tGDi four-cylinder petrol engine will power the Harrier and Safari that was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. This new petrol mill will come with a power output rated at 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It will get the option of a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.