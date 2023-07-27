6 Upcoming Tata SUVs Launching Soon In India – All Details

The list of upcoming Tata SUVs comprises facelifted Nexon, Harrier and Safari along with two EVs and a CNG SUV

In the list of upcoming Tata SUVs, we have explained about the soon-launching models that will be introduced along the course of this financial year.

1. Tata Punch CNG:

In the coming weeks, Tata will introduce the Punch CNG in the domestic market and it was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. The micro SUV will be offered in multiple variants and it will be equipped with the familiar 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine, which produces around 73.5 PS in its CNG mode. The powertrain will be linked only with a five-speed manual transmission. Just like the Altroz CNG, it will boast twin-cylinder tech to save bootspace.

2. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Nexon will likely be launched sometime next month or in September. It will boast a thoroughly revised exterior taking inspiration from the Curvv concept while the interior will be more modern with the presence of a larger touchscreen, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a 360-degree camera system, etc. A new 1.2L DI petrol engine could also be employed.

3. Tata Harrier & Safari Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Harrier and Safari will be heavily influenced by the Harrier EV concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. The mid-life update will enable the presence of a redesigned front fascia and an updated rear end while a new 1.5L DI petrol engine could join the lineup later. The 2.0L turbo diesel engine will be retained.

4. Tata Nexon EV Facelift:

The updated version of the Tata Nexon EV has also been spotted on public roads. It will be influenced by the Curvv concept as well but could have a slightly different approach to styling elements to differentiate itself from its ICE sibling. The existing battery pack is expected to be carried over but it’s unknown if there will be any increase in the driving range or not.

5. Tata Punch EV:

The electric version of the Tata Punch is also under development judging by the frequent sightings of the test mule. It will likely go on sale in early 2024 and will be based on the Ziptron technology as the Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV.