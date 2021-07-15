6 Upcoming Tata Cars In India – Harrier Petrol To Tiago Dark Edition

Tata Motors has a few new vehicles lined up for launch in the Indian market, and here, we’ve listed the top six among those

In recent times, Tata Motors has been enjoying a strong sales success in the Indian market, thanks to its lineup of affordable and safe cars. The manufacturer has plans to launch a few new vehicles in the near future, and speculations about some others launches have been floating around as well.

Here, we have listed our pick of the top six upcoming Tata cars, which are expected to launch in the Indian market in the near future.

1. Tata Harrier Petrol

Last year, the manufacturer had stated that it is planning to launch a petrol version of the Harrier, which should make the SUV more affordable. Test mules of the same have also been spied a few times on Indian streets, and launch is expected to happen this year. The new petrol engine is expected to be a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 unit, and this powerplant could make its way to the Safari as well later.

2. Tata HBX

Tata Motors had previewed the HBX in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the micro SUV is expected to launch towards the end of this year. The vehicle will be built on the brand’s ALFA platform, and will feature Harrier-inspired exterior styling. It is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, while a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor could be available as well.

3. Tata Tiago CNG

When the BS6 emission norms came into effect, Tata had discontinued its small capacity diesel engines in India. The manufacturer now has plans to offer factory-fitted CNG kits on select cars in its lineup, including the entry-level Tiago hatchback.

The vehicle is currently powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap, available with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG version will have a lower engine output when running on natural gas, and it will likely only be offered with the manual transmission.

4. Tata Tigor CNG

With petrol prices aiming for the sky, Tata Motors will offer the CNG option on the Tigor as well. Just like the Tiago, the Tigor currently has a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm) under the hood. Transmission options consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Of course, power output will be lower when running CNG, but the running costs would be way lower too.

5. Tata Tiago Black Edition

Tata recently launched the Dark Edition versions of the Nexon, Nexon EV, and Altroz in India, along with the updated Harrier Dark Edition. We expect the Tiago to get the same ‘Dark’ treatment as well, likely near the Diwali festive season. The Tiago Dark Edition will only feature aesthetic changes, with no changes to the powertrain or equipment list.

6. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors has confirmed that it is planning to roll out ten electric vehicles by 2025, thus leading the electrification movement in the Indian automobile industry. We expect the manufacturer to launch the electric version of the Altroz – Atroz EV – in our market in the coming months, which was showcased back at the 2020 Auto Expo. The technical specs of the electric hatchback are under wraps at the moment.