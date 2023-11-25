6 Upcoming Tata Cars In 2024 In India You Should Know About

Here we have listed the six upcoming Tata cars that are expected to launch in 2024 in India along with their key attributes

The calendar year 2024 will prove to be a busy one for Tata Motors as it appears to be working on launching a host of new models following the good reception for the recently launched Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts as well as the updated Harrier and Safari. Here we have brought you the rundown of all the upcoming models next year:

1. Tata Punch EV:

The electric version of the Punch has been caught testing multiple times with cosmetic updates and a more premium interior compared to the ICE variant. It will have several commonalities with the features list of the facelifted Nexon duo and will be positioned below the Nexon EV in the brand’s expanding zero-emission lineup.

2. Tata Curvv EV & ICE:

The production-spec Curvv will be heavily influenced by the design of the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and it will be sold in both electric and IC-engined versions. The EV will be the first to arrive in the opening half of next year and it will have a claimed range of more than 500 km on a single charge.

The ICE Curvv is expected to launch in the second half of 2024 and it could be equipped with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine. It will compete directly against midsize SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in the highly competitive segment.

3. Tata Harrier & Safari Petrol:

The facelifted Harrier and Safari’s range will be further expanded with the inclusion of a brand new TGDI four-cylinder petrol engine, which was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will produce around 168 bhp and 280 Nm, and will be paired with a six-speed MT or an automatic unit.

4. Tata Harrier EV:

The 4×4 Harrier EV concept drew plenty of attention at the biennial motoring show in Greater Noida earlier this year and its design has influenced the latest ICE Harrier and Safari. The production version of the Harrier EV will also have a range of over 500 km and it will likely go on sale in late 2024 or in early 2025.