6 Upcoming SUVs You Don’t Want To Miss In 2024 – Hyundai To Tata

There is a lot to look forward to in the upcoming calendar year in terms of new product launches as carmakers will vie for the spotlight by bringing in new SUVs. Here we have listed the six forthcoming SUVs in 2024 that you cannot miss:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will go on sale in early 2024 and it will adopt the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy with a myriad of changes inside and out. It will be more upmarket and feature-rich compared to the outgoing model and will be equipped with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS and 253 Nm.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

Also early next year, Kia India will introduce the heavily updated Sonet with an array of revisions cosmetically and inside the cabin. The facelift is expected to help the Sonet firmly compete against the recently updated Nexon and the soon-arriving XUV300 facelift. It will likely gain a new automatic transmission but the existing 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will continue.

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will likely go on sale in India in the first half of next year and it could be christened the Urban Cruiser Taisor as the name has been trademarked. It will be positioned above the Glanza and along the lines of the erstwhile Urban Cruiser compact SUV and will be sold with a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift & 5-Door Thar:

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch at least five new SUVs next year and the main highlights will apparently be the facelifted XUV300 and the 5-door Thar. Both have already been spotted testing on public roads multiple times. The latter will have an extended wheelbase and a spacious cabin compared to the existing three-door Thar and will be powered by the familiar 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel engines.

5. Tata Curvv:

The Curvv will be introduced in its EV guise first before the arrival of the ICE version. It will have a claimed driving range of over 500 km and will be slotted above the Nexon EV. The IC-engined Curvv will compete against midsize SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others.