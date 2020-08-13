Check out our list of six upcoming SUVs in India, which are expected to launch either by the end in sub-10 lakh price segment

The sub-4-metre SUV space in the Indian car market is about to see a lot of new entries soon. From the extremely popular subcompact crossovers, to proper ladder-frame SUVs, there are a lot of exciting vehicles lined-up for launch.

Some of them are expected to launch by the end of this year, while others will enter our market next year. Here, we shall discuss the seven upcoming SUVs that are expected to launch soon in India.

1. Kia Sonet

Kia’s sub-4-metre SUV is the most anticipated vehicle of the year, with buyers all over India excited for it to launch near the Diwali season. The Kia Sonet will be the most technologically advanced vehicle in its segment, offering premium features like ventilated seats, front parking sensors, air purifier for the cabin, and tyre pressure monitoring, and remote engine start, etc. It will also offer a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (biggest in its class and UVO connected car tech.

Kia’s little crossover will also feature three engine options – 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol – the same one that also powers the Hyundai Venue. Apart from that, it will also have multiple transmission options, including a 5-speed manual (1.2L), a 6-speed manual (1.5L), a 6-speed automatic (1.5L), a 7-speed DCT (1.0L), and a 6-speed iMT (1.0L).

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota will also be launching its first subcompact SUV for the Indian market, the Urban Cruiser, around the Diwali festive season. Just like the Toyota Glanza, which was the near-identical twin of the Maruti Baleno, the Urban Cruiser is a rebadged Maruti Brezza, with minor changes to the front fascia, including a new grille and a redesigned bumper. The overall design, however, will remain mostly unchanged, in the interest of keeping the cost of production low.

The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will also have the same powertrain options as the Maruti Brezza. It will sport a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which will be paired to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. There will also be an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic on offer, with a mild-hybrid system available as well.

3. Nissan Magnite

Nissan is also set to enter the sub-4-metre SUV segment soon, with the recently unveiled Magnite. Although the Magnite is still in concept stage, it looks extremely promising, especially in the design department. The exterior styling is sharp and sleek, giving this car an upmarket look. The interior styling is similarly impressive as well, with its dual-tone black-and-red colour scheme, and there will be a lot of premium equipment on offer as well.

Reports also suggest that this Nissan crossover will undercut all its rivals in terms of pricing, which is another reason to be excited about its launch! The Magnite is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine on the top-trims, while a non-turbo 1.0-litre engine will be powering the lower models. A 5-speed manual will be available as standard, and Nissan will also offer either a 5-speed AMT or a CVT as an option.

4. Next-Gen Mahindra Thar

Yes, Mahindra Thar is also a sub-4-metre SUV, and it is the only body-on-frame SUV in this list, while all the other vehicles stated here are crossover SUVs. The Thar enjoys a cult following in India, owing to its classy old-school design and brilliant off-road dynamics. The second-generation model will maintain both these qualities, while also adding more comfort and safety features than before.

Powering the new Mahindra Thar will be a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, the same one which also powers the XUV500 and the Scorpio, but in a different state of tune. Apart from that, it is also expected to have a new turbo-petrol engine option. Gearbox choices on the Thar will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

5. Tata HBX (Hornbill)

Tata Motors will soon be introducing a new mini-SUV, which will sit below the Nexon. The vehicle was showcased as the HBX concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and the 2020 Auto Expo. The HBX will be built on Tata’s ALFA Arch platform, which also underpins the Altroz hatchback. The styling will follow the ‘Impact 2.0’ design philosophy, with Harrier-inspired vertically split headlights.

The HBX is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre 3-pot petrol engine, which can be bought with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. There might be an option for a 1.5-litre diesel motor as well, which will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT.

6. Renault Kiger (HBC)

Renault India is also working on a subcompact crossover SUV, which will share a lot of its components with the upcoming Nissan Magnite, including the platform and the engines. The French carmaker will offer a completely new design on the Kiger, to distinguish it from its Japanese cousin, especially on the exterior. There will be a few interior panels shared between the two, but the overall design will be quite different.

Renault Kiger will be powered by the same engine options as the Magnite – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill (borrowed from the Triber), and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. These engines will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox as standard, with either a 5-speed AMT or a CVT being offered as an option.