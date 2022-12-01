6 Upcoming SUV Launches In Dec 2022 – Maruti, Toyota To Merc

As many as six new SUVs will be launched in December 2022 across different segments from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes-Benz

In the final month of this calendar year, a number of new passenger cars will launch across different segments. Launching new models towards the end of a year will give car producers a refreshed lineup heading into the new CY. Here we have listed the six upcoming SUVs as brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes-Benz will bring in new competitors:

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG:

Maruti Suzuki will expand the range of the recently launched Grand Vitara midsize SUV with the inclusion of a CNG variant. It will derive power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid K15C petrol engine and the claimed fuel economy will stand at 26.10 km per kg. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 75,000 more than its respective mild-hybrid petrol-only version.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG:

Next month will also see the market launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG. The Japanese manufacturer has priced the strong hybrid variant of the five-seater competitively and thus adding in a CNG variant will only give it a big advantage over its rivals.

3. BMW X7 Facelift:

BMW India will launch the revised M340i sedan on December 10 in the domestic market alongside the XM and facelifted X7. It will get cosmetic changes and feature a 3.0-litre inline six turbo petrol mill developing 387 hp. The facelifted X7, on the other hand, gains major changes to the exterior and interior and it will be sold in xDrive 40i and xDrive 30d trims.

4. BMW XM:

The XM differentiates itself from the standard X7 with a slew of cosmetic changes including an illuminated front grille, a split headlamp cluster and vertically positioned exhaust pipes. It will be powered by a V8 PHEV engine capable of 653 hp and 800 Nm and is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also has a dedicated EV mode.

5. Mercedes-Benz GLB:

The Mercedes-Benz GLB seven-seater luxury SUV will go on sale in India on December 2 and it will be powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol producing 163 hp and a 2.0-litre engine capable of 190 hp. It will be brought into the country via CBU route and will be available across three variants. It will boast features such as a dual 10.25-inch screen infotainment system.

6. Mercedes-Benz EQB:

The German brand will also introduce the EQB locally on the same day and it will become the third electrified model under the EQ umbrella in India. Compared to the regular GLB, it gets visual changes including a shut-off front grille. It will be equipped with twin electric motors in the 300 4Matic trim capable of 228 hp and 390 Nm.