6 Upcoming Small Cars In India – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, MG, Citroen

As many as 6 new cars including the MG Air EV, new-gen Swift and the Citroen C3 EV will soon make their Indian debut

A number of cars will soon make their entry into the Indian market including midsize premium SUVs, electric cars, hybrid cars and MPVs. Likewise, as many as six new small cars are also expected to soon make their Indian debut and here are all the details you should check out.

1. MG Air EV

The MG Air EV will come to India in early 2023 and will be offered as a compact and affordable electric car for buyers looking for a practical and cheap-to-run city commuter. The Air EV is likely to be priced from Rs 8-10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the rivals like the Tata Tiago EV in India.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

The new-gen Swift was recently spied testing in Europe and is likely to make its debut in late 2023 or early 2024. This new hatchback is likely to utilise a 1.2L hybrid engine and will offer a claimed fuel economy of over 35 kpml. In addition to this, it will also boast an updated exterior design, a new cabin, and many new features.

3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

The Grand i10 Nios facelift is currently one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the segment and gives strong competition to the rivals like the Maruti Swift. The facelift iteration will make its debut next year and will offer updated exterior styling, new features, and other small changes inside the cabin. From what we know so far, no changes will be made to the powertrain options being offered with the Grand i10 Nios.

4. Citroen C3 EV

With demand for EVs going high, Citroen is soon expected to make its entry into the EV space with the launch of the C3 EV. The new C3 EV will get a 50 kWh battery pack that is also offered with global-spec Peugeot e-208. It is also expected to offer a real-life range of around 300 km on a single charge. More details will soon be shared.

5. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors is currently one of the best-selling brands in the electric four-wheelers segment and is gearing up to launch the Altroz EV in India. The new Altroz EV is likely to make its debut in mid-2023 and will be the first premium hatchback in the country to be offered with an electric powertrain. The Indian carmaker will soon be sharing the official specifications and other details about the Altroz EV.

6. New-Gen Tata Tiago

The Tiago hatchback is currently one of the best-selling cars in the segment and offers a strong package for buyers looking for a comfortable and safe commuter in the market. The new-gen iteration will boast an updated design, new platform, new features, and updated powertrain options. It will be launched in late 2023 or in the first half of 2024.