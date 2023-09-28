6 Upcoming Sedans In India You Should Wait For – Maruti To Skoda

Here’s a list of the upcoming sedans launching in India; From the affordable New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire to all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 6

Although the popularity of sedans in the Indian market has taken a dip, it’s not stopping car manufacturers from introducing new models. In line with this, a host of new sedans are slated for a launch in the country and in this article we will take a look at their details along with the expected launch timeline.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Drize

One of the best-selling sedans in the Indian market, the Dzire will soon get a new generation model. Market launch slated around mid-2024, it will sport a host of changes to the exterior design and interiors coupled with a slew of new feature additions. The highlight will be the new 1.2-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, with a claimed fuel efficiency of over 35 kmpl. In addition to this, the current petrol and CNG options will be retained as it is.

2. 2024 New-Gen Honda Amaze

Honda’s popular compact sedan will soon get a new generation model. Slated for a launch in the year 2024, the four-wheeler will be based on the updated version of the existing PF2 platform. Under the hood, the familiar 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque will be a part of the package. The design language will be in line with the brand’s latest offerings, i.e. the latest City and Accord sold in international markets. The 2024 New-Gen Amaze will also get ADAS.

3. Hyundai IONIQ 6

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the IONIQ 6 debuted internationally in July 2022 and it comes with a claimed range of up to 614 kilometres on a single charge. The launch timeline of the all-electric sedan is still unknown and it will be positioned above the IONIQ 5 in the Indian line-up. It is based on the E-GMP skateboard architecture which also underpins the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6.

4. BYD Seal

Confirming its launch in the Indian market, BYD showcased the Seal electric sedan at the 2023 Auto Expo. Available in two battery pack options, it is expected to be launched next month in the country. The maximum claimed range stands at up to 700 kilometres using an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The low-slung sedan can go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and it rivals the likes of the highly popular Tesla Model 3 in the global markets.

5. New-Gen Skoda Superb

The fourth-generation model of the Skoda Superb will make its global debut by the end of 2023. As for its India launch is concerned, the German carmaker has confirmed that it will reintroduce the current-gen model first, which didn’t make it through the BS6.2 transition. We expect it to be followed by the fourth-gen Superb, however, its launch timeline is still unknown.

6. New-Gen Skoda Octavia RS-iV

The Octavia nameplate is bound to make a comeback in the Indian market and that too in the performance-oriented RS guise. Skoda will take the environmentally friendly route by introducing the plug-in hybrid Octavia RS iV in the country. Based on the fourth-gen Octavia, it will be sold in India via the CBU route restricting its imports to 2500 units yearly. The sedan will be powered by a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a 116 bhp electric motor, producing a combined power output of 245 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Earlier this year, there were reports claiming its debut by mid-2023, however, we expect Skoda to launch the Octavia RS-iV sometime in the year 2024.