6 Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles – Hunter 350 To Classic 650

Check out our list of the six forthcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles, which are expected to launch in the Indian market in the near future

In India, Royal Enfield is the most popular premium motorcycle brand, specialising in mid-capacity motorcycles, ranging from 350cc to 650cc in engine capacity. The brand has a lot of new motorcycles in the pipeline, which is great news for auto enthusiasts in India, most of whom are waiting with high anticipation for the launch of these upcoming RE bikes.

Here, we have listed all the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles that we know of, which will be launching in India soon.

1. Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield is currently working on a new entry-level roadster, which is expected to be called ‘Hunter 350’ upon launch. Spy pictures have revealed that this upcoming model will have conventional front forks, dual rear shockers, round headlight and taillight, a single-piece seat, a rounded fuel tank, etc. Also, it will likely be available in multiple variants.

This new motorcycle is expected to be based on the brand’s J-platform engine – a 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. However, it will likely be tuned differently to Classic 350 and Meteor 350.

2. Next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The next-generation Bullet Standard 350 was spotted in India during road testing a little while back. The new model seems to have the same design as the current-gen Classic 350, but with a single-piece seat. We expect the new-gen Bullet 350 to have less equipment on offer than Classic 350 though, to keep the prices down.

We hope that the manufacturer will keep the hand-painted tank stripes on the next-gen Bullet 350. The motorcycle will be powered by Royal Enfield’s J-series 349cc, air/cooled, single-pot engine. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

3. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield has been road testing a new 650cc cruiser in India since 2020, and this year, we expect it to finally launch in our market. The motorcycle will have premium equipment on offer, like USD front forks, alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument console (with tripper navigation), and disc brakes on both wheels (likely with dual-channel ABS).

It will also get a tall fly screen, perhaps as an accessory. The engine will be the same 648cc, air/oil-cooled, twin-cylinder motor as on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. This powerplant belts out 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, and it comes paired with a 6-speed sequential transmission.

4. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

At EICMA 2021, Royal Enfield had unveiled the ‘SG650’ concept, which was a bobber motorcycle with a muscular and aggressive design. This concept bike was a preview for the brand’s upcoming bobber, which is expected to be named ‘Shotgun 650’, and it could launch in the Indian market later this year.

Same as RE Super Meteor 650, the upcoming Shotgun 650 will be powered by the manufacturer’s 648cc engine. This air/oil-cooled, twin-cylinder powerplant is good for 47.65 PS and 52 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and it comes mated to a 6-speed sequential transmission.

5. Royal Enfield Classic 650

Back in 2020, Royal Enfield Classic 500 was discontinued in India, leaving many fans heartbroken. However, speculations about the manufacturer working on a 650cc version of the Classic have been floating around ever since. A 650cc roadster has been spotted a few times during road testing, which is expected to be an early prototype of the forthcoming RE Classic 650.

Of course, the engine would be the same 648cc twin-cylinder motor (47.65 PS and 52 Nm) that powers Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 (and the upcoming Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650). Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox.

6. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The adventure motorcycle segment has been steadily growing in India, and Royal Enfield is planning to capture a larger piece of that pie. The manufacturer is currently developing a new ADV – Himalayan 450 – which will essentially be a more premium version of the existing Himalayan, and it will likely launch next year.

As for the powertrain, the upcoming RE Himalayan 450 will get a brand-new, 450cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, expected to be mated to a 6-speed sequential transmission. As per reports, this motor will generate upwards of 40 PS of peak power and around 40 Nm on maximum torque.