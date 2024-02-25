6 Upcoming New Cars By Mid 2024 – Hyundai To Tata

In the list of upcoming new cars by mid 2024, we have explained about models from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia

Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia are lining up to introduce new cars over the next three to four months and here we have listed them:

1. Hyundai Creta N Line:

The Creta N Line will officially launch on March 11, 2024 in India and it will be sold in multiple trims. It will feature an enhanced exterior and interior in line with the N Line range and will be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar will be heavily influenced by the design of the latest Creta and it will borrow its features list with notable updates to the cabin as Level 2 ADAS will be introduced. However, no powertrain changes are expected.

3. Tata Curvv EV:

The electric version of the Tata Curvv will arrive before the ICE version by the middle of this year and it will have a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge. The midsize SUV coupe’s production ICE version made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this month with a diesel engine.

4. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The new iteration of Swift, unveiled in Tokyo towards the end of last year, is slated for release in India in the upcoming months. Expectations point towards evolutionary enhancements in both exterior and interior designs, alongside a substantial upgrade to the feature lineup. There’s speculation about the potential addition of a new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine.

5. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The XUV300 facelift is heading to showrooms in the coming months as well and it will draw design inspiration from the BE series and XUV700. Besides a new front and rear ends, it will gain a brand new interior similar to the 2024 XUV400. The equipment list will be thoroughly upgraded as new features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital cluster, a panoramic sunroof, etc will be offered.

6. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

Kia is gearing up to introduce the fourth generation of the Carnival in the Indian market in the coming months. The premium MPV will offer options for both seven- and nine-seater configurations, showcasing notable advancements compared to its predecessor. The 2.2L four-cylinder diesel engine will likely stay put developing 200 PS and 440 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.