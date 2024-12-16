6 Upcoming MPVs In India Within The Next 2 Years – Maruti To Kia

A slew of new MPVs are lined up for a launch in India from Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Nissan, Kia and MG

The MPV segment in India is quite stable with limited models and decent sales figures. One of the top choices for family-oriented buyers, MPVs offer the perfect combination of space, practicality and comfort for all the passengers. In this article, we will look at the upcoming MPVs in India within the next 2 years.

1. New-Gen Renault Triber

Renault is preparing to launch the new-generation Triber in India and it is expected to go on sale in the year 2025-2026. Initially launched in 2019, the compact MPV has started to show its age with no major update over the years. Currently, the most affordable 7-seater MPV in India, the new Triber will likely be based on a new platform. While the details about the upcoming Renault compact MPV are scarce at the moment, it is expected to sport a new design, updated cabin layout and new features.

2. New Nissan MPV

Nissan will introduce a new affordable MPV in the Indian market, sometime in the year 2025-2026. As per the reports, the compact MPV will be based on the upcoming next generation of the Renault Triber. We expect the Japanese carmaker to make significant changes to the package to differentiate it from its Renault counterpart. However, the dimensions, features as well as the seating arrangement could be quite similar. In terms of pricing, it will likely be positioned at par with the Triber and will use the same powertrain as well as underpinnings.

Also Read: 5+ New SUVs Launching In 2025 That Are Already Spied Testing

3. Maruti Suzuki YDB Compact MPV

Maruti Suzuki is currently developing a new compact MPV for the Indian market which will be positioned below the Ertiga. Scheduled for a launch in the year 2026, the four-wheeler will be based on the Suzuki Spacia sold in the international markets. Internally codenamed YDB, it will rival the likes of the Renault Triber in India and will be sold via the brand’s Nexa dealership chain. Under the hood, expect the MPV to use the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z12E petrol engine currently doing duty on the new Swift and recently launched Dzire.

4. Kia Carens Facelift

The Carens debuted in India in 2022 and Kia will soon launch its mid-life facelift update. Expected to debut in the coming months, most likely in early 2025, the test mule of Carens Facelift has been spotted a few times on the tarmac. In terms of design, a new fascia with an updated set of headlamps, connected LED DRLs and a revised front bumper will be a part of the package. The updated MPV will sport a new set of alloy wheels. In terms of features, the 360-degree parking camera is confirmed via spy shots and it could also get Level 2 ADAS.

Also Read: 4 New Renault-Nissan SUVs Coming In 2025-26 In India

5. Kia Carens-Based EV

Alongside the Carens Facelift, Kia is also working on the electric version of the MPV. The Carens EV has already been spied testing and is due for a launch sometime next year i.e. 2025. It is expected to carry a similar design to the Carens Facelift, however, there will be some electric-specific touches.

Although the spy shots don’t reveal much, we can spot the connected tail lamps along with a different suspension setup and missing exhaust pipe, which confirms that it is the electric Carens. It will likely share the powertrain with the upcoming Creta EV, comprising a 45kWh battery pack.

6. MG Mifa 9

First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the MG Mifa 9 launch is confirmed in the Indian market in March 2025. The premium MPV will be the second model to be sold via the brand’s premium ‘Select’ dealership chain. Internationally launched in the year 2021, the Mifa 9 is available in the all-electric guise as well as conventionally powered ICE model.

In India, we expect MG to launch the all-electric version of the premium MPV which comes with a 90kWh battery pack. The power output figures stand at 245 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque with a claimed WLTP of 430 kilometres on a single charge. The MG Mifa 9 will rival the likes of the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire.