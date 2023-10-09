6 Upcoming Midsize Electric SUVs In India – Maruti To Toyota

With the push for Electric Vehicles growing stronger everyday we take a peek at 6 upcoming midsize electric SUVs that will be launched in India

1. Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV will boast of an exterior design that will be closer to the concept albeit with a few changes to keep the costs under check. We know that the Curvv EV will be based on the Gen2 platform and will be powered by the Ziptron powertrain and feature a slightly bigger battery than the Nexon EV so that the drivable range comes up to at least 500kms. The interiors are expected to be premium to keep up with the competition and will feature modern touches.

2. Tata Harrier EV

The Tata Harrier EV’s exterior will be slightly redesigned and will be taking styling cues from the Curvv concept. The front and the rear fascia will feature connected LED design and will have blue accents to differentiate it as an EV. The interiors are expected to be premium and will be closely related to the updated ICE version which is going to be launched soon.

It will be based on Tata’s Gen2 platform, and the battery size is anticipated to be around 50-60 kWh which should bring the drivable range to a close 500kms. The detail on the electric motor is not available now and we believe it will be a FWD setup with the motor placed on the front axle.

3. Maruti Suzuki eVX

The country’s largest four-wheeler manufacturer wants to get on the electric bandwagon, and they have a pretty capable product with the eVX. The digital images of the updated version were released recently, and it looks great. The exterior has been updated with a slightly redesigned front fascia with more LED lighting, and the interiors were revealed for the first time. No details about the battery and motor have been revealed yet but we expect the size to be around 60kWh which should make sure the drivable range is about 550kms.

4. Hyundai Creta EV

The Korean manufacturer is updating the ICE version of its best-selling SUV, and we are expecting the EV version of the Creta to be launched before 2025. The exterior of the EV will largely remain similar to the updated Creta except for a few EV-specific elements like the closed front grille and a few blue accents. There have been no details provided regarding the battery and motor, but we expect the range to be around 450 km on a single charge.

5. Honda Elevate EV

Honda has launched its first mid-size SUV, Elevate, and there have been good number of bookings so far with most of the customers being happy with what the SUV has to offer. During the launch of the Elevate, Honda confirmed that there will not be a hybrid version that will use the setup, which is currently used on Honda City, but instead, they will be making a complete EV based on the Elevate. No details about the battery and motor were revealed and we believe the design of the EV will not be very different from the ICE version except for a few changes in accent colours and some badging on the vehicle.

6. Toyota EV

Although Toyota is currently busy focusing on the hybrid version of its models in India, there are some plans for the EV as well. Its first complete EV will be in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, and we believe it will be Toyota’s version of the eVX. Toyota will have some design changes to distinguish it from the MS version and most of it will be on the exterior while the interiors may have changes in badges. The battery, powertrain and architecture will remain the same and this means the range also can be expected to be around 550 kms which is good enough for an EV of this size.