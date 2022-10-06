6 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki & Toyota Cars In India – 2023 Swift To HyCross

With the automobile market now back into action, many brands including Maruti and Toyota will soon expand their portfolio for the buyers

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India are aggressively updating their portfolios for the Indian market and launched many new offerings to challenge their rivals. Both the brands are expected to soon launch as many as 6 new SUVs and MPVs in the country and here are all the details that you should check out.

1. Maruti Baleno-Based YTB Cross

The YTB was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and will share the same underpinnings and powertrain options as the Maruti Baleno. The YTB Crossover will also offer aggressive styling, a practical cabin and a long features list. If rumours are to be believed, the new YTB Cross might also get a turbocharged petrol option with select variants and is likely to be priced from Rs 9-10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Maruti Jimny 5-Door

The Jimny is one of the most capable off-roaders in the market and will soon make its Indian debut. Unlike the global iterations, the Indian-spec model will get a 5-door layout and will also boast some subtle updates like a new touchscreen infotainment setup.

The SUV will be powered by a 1.5L K15C petrol engine and will take on the rivals like the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. It will be priced from around Rs 12-14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is expected to make debut in early 2023.

3. New-Gen Maruti Swift

The Swift is also due for a major update and the upcoming next-gen model of the hatchback was recently spied testing ahead of the launch. From what we know so far, the new Swift will get new exterior styling, an updated cabin and many new features. The brand will soon be sharing more details about the new-gen Maruti Swift.

4. Toyota SUV Coupe

Toyota is also expected to launch its own version of a Baleno-based crossover after the launch of the YTB cross in the country. This new SUV coupe will be offered with 1.2L NA petrol and turbocharged engine options while the buyers will also get a feature-rich and premium cabin with this new offering from Toyota. Toyota will launch this new SUV in mid-2023.

5. Toyota Innova HyCross

The Toyota Innova is currently one of the most dependable MPVs in the market and Toyota will soon launch the new-gen Innova HyCross in the market. This new iteration of the Innova will be offered with hybrid powertrain options, a monocoque architecture, new features, and better safety tech. The new Innova HyCross will make its debut in 2023 and is likely to be priced from Rs 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

6. New Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner is currently the best-selling SUV in the country and gives stiff competition to the rivals like the MG Gloster. The brand will be launching the next-gen iteration of the SUV in the second half of 2023 and will be offering it with new powertrain options, new TNGA-F underpinnings, an updated features list, and revised styling. More details will soon be shared by Toyota.