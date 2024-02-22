6 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki ICE Compact Cars – Sub Rs. 10L Price

Here we have listed all the upcoming Maruti Suzuki compact cars that are expected to be priced under 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on a range of new PVs including electric vehicles for the domestic market. Here we have listed the upcoming models that are expected to be priced below Rs. 10 lakh:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift:

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Fronx, codenamed YTB, is said to arrive sometime next year in India and it will be the first model to feature the brand’s heavily localised hybrid electric powertrain. It will be a mid-life refresh but the new engine option will likely become the biggest highlight as the 1.2L Z series petrol engine that will debut in the new-gen Swift will act as a range extender.

2. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & Micro SUV:

The largest carmaker in the country is also working on a compact MPV, which will be positioned below the Ertiga to take on Renault Kiger and its upcoming Nissan counterpart. It will be based on the Suzuki Spacia sold in Japan. Also under development is a micro SUV internally known as the Y43 for late 2026.

3. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire:

Debuted in Tokyo late last year, the new generation Maruti Suzuki will be launched in India in the coming months. Anticipated are evolutionary updates to both the exterior and interior, while the roster of features is slated for a significant upgrade. Joining the lineup might be a new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine, which is expected to offer both manual and automatic transmission options.

The Dzire compact sedan, the sibling of the Swift, will gain similar updates upon its arrival in the second half of this calendar year. Both models could be available with CNG variants right from the word-go.

4. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

By 2026, Maruti Suzuki is reported to introduce the next generation Baleno in India. The best-selling premium hatchback received a big update in early 2022 and the next-gen will likely boast radical revisions to the exterior and interior. Codenamed YTA, it will be powered by the in-house developed HEV system, which should be capable of over 35 kmpl claimed mileage.