6 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars You Should Wait For In India

In the list of upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars, we have talked about two hatchbacks, two sedans, one EV and a three-row SUV

India’s largest 4-wheeler manufacturer is enjoying its top position again with respect to the number of vehicles sold in August 2023. Eight out of the top ten highest-selling vehicles are from Maruti Suzuki and the Swift retains the top position after snatching it from WagonR in June.

While that is Maruti Suzuki’s current status in the market, it wants to maintain its stronghold and keep pushing the boundaries by introducing newer models at regular intervals. In this article, we list 6 new vehicles that are expected to arrive before the end of 2025.

1. New Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire:

The current champion of sales along with its sedan version is getting a facelift of sorts. Although the overall silhouette is expected to remain the same for both the cars, the redesigned front and rear bumpers along with slightly updated headlamps and taillights will give it a new look. There will be almost no changes with regards to the technical specifications and it will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre DualJet Petrol engine which pumps out 90PS of peak power and 113Nm of peak torque. Whether or not the mild-hybrid tech will be included remains a mystery and we will have to wait until launch for confirmation. The interiors however are expected to benefit from the updated Baleno/Fronx and will get the 9-inch touchscreen floating infotainment unit along with features like the Heads-up display and the 360-degree camera.

2. New Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire Hybrid:

While the design and interior will mostly be carried over from the upcoming Swift albeit with a few design tweaks to differentiate the Hybrid, the major difference will be the powertrain. It will pack an electric motor coupled to the 1.2-litre NA engine along with a battery pack. While the NA engine makes 90PS/113Nm of power and torque, the electric motor could put out 13.5PS/30Nm of power and torque. We believe that this will be mated only to an automatic transmission, but we are not sure if it will be the same CVT unit from the Grand Vitara or if the 6-speed AMT with paddle shifters will be used.

3. Maruti Suzuki eVX :

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will be Maruti’s answer to the EV segment which is slowly but steadily gaining traction in India. As of now, we believe that the EV is still in the development stages, and it will be launched during Q1 or Q2 of 2025. While the dates are not certain, what we can confirm is that it will be priced around Rs.25 Lakh which is where most of its competitors are thriving. It will be a 5-seater SUV which will get a dual motor setup powered by a 60kWh battery pack giving you a claimed range of up to 550kms. A touchscreen infotainment unit along with an all-digital instrument cluster can be expected, especially after looking at the newly updated Nexon EV. The rivals in the segment include MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Mahindra XUV400 and the Tata Nexon EV Max.

4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara XL (7-Seater) :

The Grand Vitara XL is the 7-seater version of the model that is currently on sale. You can expect the design elements to remain similar while the wheelbase of course will be extended to fit in the 3rd row of seats. The chassis will be the same which is Suzuki’s Global-C platform that claims to be rigid and boasts strong dynamics. No changes are expected in the interiors except for the addition of the 3rd row, and we believe the 2nd row will comprise only captain seats, just like on the XL6, to increase comfort for all occupants.

The dashboard layout and materials used are expected to be similar as the current Grand Vitara does have a premium cabin. The engine and transmission options will be carried over from the current model which means it will get 2 engine options – a 1.5L strong hybrid that produces 115bhp paired to an eCVT gearbox, and a 1.5L K15C mild hybrid that produces 103bhp, offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter. The feature list is expected to be a long one starting with a 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 360-degree camera, a Heads-up display, 6 airbags, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof.