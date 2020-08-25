6 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars In The Next 7-8 Months

As of now, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has a total of thirteen cars in its line-up, which span across different body styles including hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, MPVs and more

Maruti Suzuki has been the best-selling carmaker in the Indian market for as long as we can remember, and currently has a market share of just under 50 per cent. However, it seems like that number is simply not enough for the Japanese manufacturer, since Maruti continues to work on various different mass-market cars, and explore new segments.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki is working on launching at least 6 new cars in the country in the next 7-8 months, and we bring to you details about all those cars. Take a read to know more about them –

1. New Gen Celerio

It’s been about 7 years since the Celerio first came out in the Indian market, and to be fair, the car has started to age now. Its rivals have started catching up, and Maruti Suzuki has certainly realised that. Hence, the carmaker is currently working on launching a new-gen model for the hatchback which has been internally codenamed ‘YNC’, which could possibly be launched this year itself

The new-gen Celerio is expected to be offered with the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder K10B petrol engine that performs duties on the current-gen Celerio. However, tons of visual enhancements as well as new features will likely be seen.

2. Swift DualJet 1.2L

The India-spec Swift is set to be facelifted soon, and the mid-life refresh will bring some minor cosmetic updates and a few new features to the table. However, the most noteworthy change will be made under the hood of the hatch. As of now, the Swift is offered with a sole 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 83 PS power and 113 Nm torque.

The Swift facelift on the other hand, will be plonked with Maruti’s 1.2-litre DualJet engine that is offered with Dzire facelift, as well as the Baleno. The said engine belts out 90 PS of power and 113 Nm torque, and comes with mild-hybrid tech. This means that both performance and fuel efficiency will be improved.

3. Wagon R EV (XL5)

Maruti Suzuki is in the process of launching a fully-electric version of the Wagon R in India, which will go on to become its first EV here. The carmaker has confirmed its plans of doing so, and even sent 50 Japanese-spec Wagon R EVs for tests in different weathers and terrains across the country in 2018.

However, it should be known that the Wagon R EV sold in India will likely shares its design with the regular Wagon R. While details are yet to be revealed, a price of under Rs 10 lakh is expected. This means that it will go on to become one of the most affordable electric cars in the country, and will go on to rival the Mahindra e-KUV100.

4. New 800 cc hatch

The Alto 800 is expected to be replaced by a new 800 cc car soon, since the former has become outdated now, while rivals have become much more modern. The new 800 cc car will be based on the same Heartect K platform used by the S-Presso.

The new car will come equipped with a 796 cc, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 48 PS of max power and 69 Nm of max torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an optional automatic could also be introduced to attract a wider group of buyers.

5. Jimny SUV

Ever since its debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Jimny created a lot of buzz in the country. After the SUV received an overwhelming response at the Expo, Maruti Suzuki confirmed that it will be bringing the SUV to India. However, unlike the foreign-spec 3-door SUV, India will be getting an exclusive 5-door version of the car, and a launch is expected in the next 6 to 8 months.

The Jimny is expected be offered with the same 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine as the Vitara Brezza, which is rated at 105 PS/138 Nm. Theengine is expected to be paired to a 5-speed MT along with a low-range gearbox for off-roading. An optional automatic gearbox could also be offered with the SUV.

6. Ciaz CNG version

Maruti Suzuki might be the best-selling brand in India, but the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms certainly affected the carmaker since Maruti had decided to stop selling diesel cars in the country. In order to compensate for that and promote cleaner mobility, Maruti Suzuki is now planning to introduce CNG variants for a range of its existing cars.

The manufacturer already offers CNG versions for a host of cars, including Alto, Celerio, Wagon R, Ertiga, Dzire as well as Eeco. However, now the brand will be introducing a CNG version of its flagship sedan, the Ciaz. As of now, the Ciaz gets only one 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) with mild-hybrid tech. However, adding a CNG kit will slightly lower the power and torque output of this powertrain.