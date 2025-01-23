6 Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Rivals In India You Should Know

Hyundai, Kia, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Renault will introduce new 7-seater SUVs to rival the Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 has been one of the most popular cars amongst Indian car buyers and it is well reflected in the sales numbers. Playing in the 7-seater mid-size SUV segment with rivals like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar, the XUV700 has managed to make a mark, thanks to its road presence, modern interiors, tons of features and reliable powertrain setup. This segment will soon see the entry of multiple new SUVs from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Renault and Nissan. Let’s look at the 6 upcoming Mahindra XUV700 rivals in India.

1. Hyundai 7-Seater Hybrid SUV

Hyundai has started working on a new 7-seater SUV for India, which is expected to hit the roads in the next 24-30 months. Internally codenamed Ni1i, the hybrid SUV will be positioned above Alcazar in the brand’s lineup. The three-row SUV will rival the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari. It will be manufactured at the brand’s newly acquired Talegaon-based facility.

In terms of powertrain, the 1.6-litre strong hybrid setup doing duty in multiple Hyundai and Kia models internationally could be a part of the package, however, the current 1.5 litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated engine can also be paired to a strong hybrid system to achieve competitive pricing.

Also Read: 4 New Hyundai Electric Cars Launching In India – Details

2. Kia 7-Seater SUV

Following in Hyundai’s footsteps, its sister brand, Kia, is also planning to launch a new 7-seater SUV. Internally codenamed MQ4i, the upcoming Kia 3-row SUV will sit above the Seltos in the company’s portfolio. As per the reports, the Mahindra XUV700 rivalling SUV will get a strong hybrid powertrain borrowed from the international-spec Sorento. In addition, elements like the design, interiors and features could also be derived from the Sorento.

3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-Seater SUV

A new Maruti Suzuki 7-seater SUV based on the Grand Vitara is under development and will likely be launched next year in India. Internally codenamed Y17, the three-row SUV will be based on Suzuki’s Global C platform and share the powertrain with the current Grand Vitara 5-seater model.

We expect the upcoming 7-seater SUV to grow in size to accommodate an extra pair of seats and the wheelbase will likely be longer. Under the hood, the Grand Vitara-based 7-seater SUV will carry forward the existing 1.5 litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5 litre 3-cylinder strong hybrid engines.

Also Read: Upcoming Maruti e Vitara Electric SUV – 5 Things To Know

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder-Based 7-Seater SUV

Much like its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also get a 7-seater version. Expected to launch around the same timeline as the Grand Vitara 7-seater, the upcoming three-row Toyota SUV will be based on the familiar Global C platform.

It will be powered by the familiar 1.5 litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5 litre strong hybrid 3-cylinder petrol engine which runs on Atkinson, paired with a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery pack. We can expect some updates to the design and cabin layout along with the addition of new features.

5&6. Renault Bigster & Nissan 7-Seater SUV

The Dacia Bigster was unveiled globally last year and will carry the Renault badge in the Indian market. While only the 5-seater variant has been revealed as of now, its 7-seater version will make it to our shores. The Duster-based 7-seater SUV is underpinned by the familiar CMF-B platform and shares its interiors as well as major external panels with the Duster. The SUV measures 230 mm longer than the Duster with an extended wheelbase of 43 mm. The powertrain will also be shared with the Duster. It is expected to launch in India sometime in the year 2026, around 6 months after the launch of the new-gen Duster.

Similarly, Nissan will also introduce a 7-seater SUV based on the Bigster in the Indian market. It will share the underpinnings, powertrain and major sheet metal with the Renault counterpart, however, will feature a completely new design in order to create a differentiation.