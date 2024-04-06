6 Upcoming ICE Compact SUVs For Under Rs. 10 Lakh

Here we have explained about the six upcoming compact SUVs set to be launched in India from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, etc

The compact SUV segment will witness a host of new model arrivals over the next two to three years and here we have brought you a rundown of the upcoming ICE models in the sub-four-metre space:

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO:

On April 29, Mahindra & Mahindra will introduce the facelifted XUV300, rebranded as XUV 3X0. It gets several updates inside and out making it a more modern compact SUV compared to the outgoing model. The cabin will have a lot in common with the recently updated XUV400 while the 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will stay put. A new six-speed AT will join the lineup.

2. Skoda Compact SUV:

Skoda has already confirmed that its much-awaited compact SUV for India will arrive in March 2025. Underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture, it will have several commonalities with the Kushaq and will be equipped with the familiar 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with MT and AT choices.

3. Next-Gen Hyundai Venue:

The second generation Hyundai Venue is set to make its debut next year, marking the first product to be rolled out of the Talegaon plant acquired from General Motors. Internally codenamed Q2Xi, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will gain a slew of revisions inside and out, further enhancing its appeal in the competitive segment.

4. Maruti Suzuki Micro SUV:

By 2026-27, Maruti Suzuki will bring in a new micro SUV which will sit below the Brezza in the brand’s portfolio. It will feature a strong hybrid petrol engine capable of over 35 kmpl claimed mileage. The five-seater will compete with Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

5. Tata Nexon CNG:

In the coming months, Tata Motors is expected to launch the CNG version of the Nexon. Showcased as the Nexon iCNG concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo a couple of months ago, the CNG-spec Nexon will incorporate twin-cylinder tech and thus it will boast a usable bootspace.

6. Kia Clavis:

Codenamed AY, the Kia Clavis will be launched sometime next year and it will likely be available in ICE, hybrid and EV guises eventually. It will be positioned above the Sonet and will have a more authentic SUV design courtesy of upright proportions and tall pillars taking inspiration from the Kia Soul.