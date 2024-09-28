6 Upcoming Hyundai SUVs You Should Wait For – ICE, Hybrid & Electric

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to introduce a range of new SUVs over the next three to four years. Among these upcoming models are the facelifted Tucson, an electric variant of the popular Creta, and the second-generation Venue, expected to debut in 2025. Additionally, Hyundai has more SUV models in the works to strengthen its presence in the competitive Indian market. Here we have brought you a sneak peek:

1. Hyundai Bayon-Based Compact SUV:

The global Bayon based SUV will measure under four metres in length and it will be positioned between the Venue and Creta. It will boast unique styling but the features list and powertrain options could be shared with the Venue. It could debut sometime in 2026.

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai globally introduced the updated Tucson late last year, featuring a more modern look with a refreshed front grille, new lighting elements, redesigned skid plates, and updated alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle has also seen notable enhancements. Inside, the cabin boasts a revamped design, highlighted by a reimagined dashboard and a new panoramic curved display. These updates could be carried over to the Indian version as well.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

Early next year, Hyundai plans to introduce a new midsize electric SUV in India, built on the Creta platform. This upcoming EV is aimed at capitalizing on the country’s expanding electric vehicle market. It will compete directly with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota counterpart, and the recently launched Tata Curvv EV. The new SUV is expected to feature an electric motor similar to the one found in the Kona Electric.

4. New Hyundai Venue:

The all-new Hyundai Venue is in development and is slated for launch next year. While the current model is already known for its comprehensive features, the upcoming Venue is expected to receive significant updates in both its exterior design and interior amenities. Despite these enhancements, the powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged.

5&6. Hyundai Inster EV & Hybrid C-SUV:

By 2026, Hyundai is expected to introduce an entry-level electric compact SUV based on the Inster EV sold in the international markets. The brand also appears to be developing a seven-seater C-segment SUV, which will be slotted above the Alcazar with a hybrid powertrain upon its arrival in 2027.