6 Upcoming Hyundai SUVs To Wait For (Including 3 EVs)

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) seems poised to launch a host of new SUVs within the next two years. The updated Alcazar is anticipated to debut in late 2024. Additionally, HMIL is working on a facelifted Tucson, an electric version of the Creta, a new Venue, and two other electric vehicles. Here we have brought you a rundown:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Hyundai is set to unveil the facelifted version of the Alcazar later this year, likely around the festive season. While the redesigned Alcazar will share some design elements with the updated Creta, it will also include unique features to distinguish it as a more premium model.

The refreshed Alcazar is set to feature many of the latest advancements and technologies found in the new Creta, possibly including Level 2 ADAS. Other enhancements may involve an upgraded infotainment system, improved interior materials, and better connectivity options. Despite these updates, the powertrain lineup is expected to remain unchanged.

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Late last year, Hyundai launched the updated Tucson globally. This mid-cycle refresh features a redesigned front grille and lighting system, new skid plates, brand-new alloy wheels, and a revamped rear. Inside, the cabin now boasts a redesigned dashboard with a new panoramic curved display. Similar updates are expected for the Tucson’s launch in India, expected early next year.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

In early 2025, Hyundai plans to launch a new midsize electric SUV based on the Creta platform in India. This vehicle aims to capture the rapidly growing EV market and will compete with upcoming models like the Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota counterpart, and the Tata Curvv. It may feature the e-motor from the Kona Electric and a battery pack from LG Chem, offering a range of over 450 km on a single charge.

4. New Hyundai Venue:

The second-generation Venue is reportedly in development and is expected to launch next year. Despite its already feature-rich status, substantial updates to both the exterior and interior are likely. However, the powertrain lineup is expected to remain the same.

5. Hyundai Inster:

The electric micro SUV will more likely debut in India in 2026 to compete directly with the Tata Punch EV. The Hyundai Inster boasts a targeted driving range of up to 355 km according to WLTP standards in the global markets. It features fast charging capabilities, bi-directional charging functionality, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and other high-end technologies.

6. Hyundai Ioniq 7 (or Ioniq 9):

Hyundai is expected to name the Seven Concept based flagship SUV as Ioniq 7 or Ioniq 9 upon its global debut later this year. As Kia prepares to launch its flagship EV9 electric SUV in India, Hyundai might also consider introducing the Ioniq 7 or 9, a potential alternative to the EV9, in the near future.