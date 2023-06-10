6 Upcoming Hyundai & Kia Cars In India You Should Know

Hyundai’s best-selling Creta will get a facelift early next year while Kia’s updated Seltos is expected to be launched in the coming months

Over the next year or so, Hyundai and Kia are expected to launch a host of new offerings in the Indian market before the arrival of locally-made EVs. Here we have compiled the possible upcoming models:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta is expected to be launched in early 2024 in India. An updated iteration of the midsize SUV is already available in the global markets. However, our domestic market will more likely get country-specific cosmetic revisions while sticking by the Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy. In addition, it will gain new features such as ADAS tech and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will be introduced.

2. Hyundai i20 Facelift:

Only a few days ago, the mildly updated version of the i20 made its spy shot debut. It will get changes at the front and rear while new features could be added on the inside too. The powertrain lineup will remain identical to the existing model.

3. Kia Seltos Facelift:

Within the next two months, Kia India is believed to bring in the heavily updated version of the Seltos. It will get a revised front fascia, new alloy wheels and an updated rear end. The interior will feature a new drive selector, ADAS and other technologies. It will also be equipped with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine capable of 160 PS and 253 Nm. It will likely be mated to a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

4. Kia Sonet Facelift:

A while ago, the facelifted Sonet was caught testing for the first time and it will reportedly make its world debut later this calendar year. Thus, we can expect it to reach India in the first half of 2024.

5. New Kia Carnival:

At the 2023 Auto Expo, the South Korean auto major showcased the KA4 concept, which spawned the latest Carnival sold in the international markets. In the near future, Kia could introduce the new-gen Carnival in India with radical exterior and interior updates.

6. New Hyundai Kona EV:

The new generation Hyundai Kona EV is already on sale in foreign markets. It could be brought into the country sometime next year with a larger battery pack capable of longer driving range.