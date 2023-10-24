6 Upcoming Hyundai Cars You Should Know (Including 3 e-SUVs)

In the list of upcoming Hyundai cars, we have explained about Creta facelift, Alcazar facelift, Exter EV and much more

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will introduce the heavily updated Creta early next year and it could be followed by the revised Alcazar. Here we have brought the other possible new models to limelight as well along with the duo:

1. Hyundai Verna N Line:

Hyundai already sells the N Line variants of the i20 and Venue in India. The new-gen Verna, introduced a few months ago, has been well received by customers and its range could be expanded with the addition of the Verna N Line and back in July, a test mule suggested the same. It may get notable exterior and interior visual enhancements and the 1.5L turbo petrol engine could be the solo offering.

2. New-Gen Hyundai Kona Electric:

The new generation Kona Electric made its global debut a few months ago and it gets a more modern exterior and interior with more advanced technologies. Considering the decent reception of the existing Kona EV in India, we can expect Hyundai to bring in the new model in the near future. Some of the highlights are the new re-gen braking system, V2L function, larger proportions, and larger battery pack with improved range.

3. Hyundai Creta Facelift & Alcazar Facelift:

Undoubtedly, the biggest launch of Hyundai in 2024 is the Creta facelift. It will go on sale early next year with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior. The features list will be more advanced as well with the presence of technologies such as Level 2 ADAS and it will gain a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque.

The test mules of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift have also been caught on camera indicating that the three-row SUV is bound for 2024 too. The equipment list will be almost identical to that of its five-seater sibling.

4. Hyundai Creta EV & Exter EV:

The test mules of the Hyundai Creta EV have been caught testing multiple times on public roads. While no concrete information has been divulged yet, it could go on sale by the middle of this decade to compete against the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV.e8, Maruti Suzuki eVX, Toyota bZ electric SUV, etc. The electric version of the Exter has also been speculated to arrive to take on the upcoming Tata Punch EV.