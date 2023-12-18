6 Upcoming Hyundai Cars In 2024 In India – All Key Details

Here we have listed the 6 upcoming Hyundai cars that are expected to launch in India in 2024 including two electric SUVs

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to introduce an impressive lineup of new cars throughout the 2024 calendar year. The anticipated launches include five new SUVs and a sedan. Below, we delve into the details of these upcoming models:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The refreshed Hyundai Creta is scheduled to hit the Indian market on January 16, 2024. It will encompass both exterior and interior redesigns. A notable addition to the lineup will be the introduction of a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine capable of delivering a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The South Korean brand is actively developing an updated version of the Alcazar. This new iteration is anticipated to align closely with the design of the Creta facelift. In line with Hyundai’s commitment to incorporating Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) throughout its entire range, the updated Alcazar is set to adopt this tech.

3. Hyundai Verna N Line:

To further diversify its range, the midsize sedan is anticipated to get a new N Line variant. The top-of-the-line variant could gain visual enhancements, a sportier exhaust system, and a firmer suspension setup. It’s likely to be exclusively available with the 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

4. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai unveiled the mid-life update for the latest Tucson a few weeks ago with refreshed aesthetics and an updated interior. The Indian launch could take place next year, incorporating similar changes. Despite the facelift, the existing 2.0L petrol and diesel engines are expected to be retained, paired with six-speed AT and eight-speed AT transmissions, along with the option of a 4WD system.

5. New-Gen Hyundai Kona Electric:

The latest global Hyundai Kona Electric boasts larger dimensions compared to its predecessor and is built on the modified K3 platform. Notable enhancements include new regenerative braking tech and V2L (Vehicle to Load) function while significant visual changes have also been made and the cabin has become more upscale. We do expect it to reach India sometime next year but no official confirmation has been made.

6. Hyundai Creta EV:

Last but not least, the Creta-based e-SUV could be launched late next year in India to rival the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota sibling, Tata Curvv EV, and others. It will likely use a large battery pack sourced from LG Chem and expect the claimed range to be over 500 km.