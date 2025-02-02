6 Upcoming Hybrid SUVs In India: Mahindra, Hyundai To Maruti

Mahindra will more likely foray into the strong hybrid SUV segment next year with the XUV3XO Hybrid

With electrification in full flow, car manufacturers are also concentrating on strong hybrid technology. With limited models in the affordable mass-market segment, the strong hybrid segment has not seen big numbers; however, it continues to be on the radar of the leading car companies. In line with this, multiple new players will enter the hybrid segment in the coming years. Let’s look at the upcoming hybrid SUVs in India.

1. Mahindra XUV3XO Hybrid, BE 6 & XEV 9e Range Extender Hybrids

Mahindra is developing a strong hybrid powertrain for the XUV3XO. Internally codenamed S226, it will be the brand’s first hybrid model in the Indian market. Expected to hit the roads sometime next year, 2026, the XUV3XO will employ the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated with the strong hybrid setup.

In addition to this, the Indian SUV market is also evaluating the range extender hybrid powertrain option for the INGLO-based BE 6 and XEV 9e. While the technical development of this project has already started, the final call of launch will largely depend on the market response of the all-electric SUVs.

Also Read: Mahindra Beats Tata To Become No. 3 Carmaker In January 2025

2. Hyundai 7-Seater Hybrid SUV

A new hybrid 7-seater SUV from Hyundai is under development and will likely be launched by 2027. Internally codenamed Ni1i, the hybrid SUV will be positioned above Alcazar in the brand’s line-up. While the details are scarce at the moment, reports suggest that the upcoming SUV will be a three-row model, rivalling the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari.

The 1.6-litre strong hybrid setup doing duty in multiple Hyundai and Kia models internationally could power the 7-seater SUV. However, the Korean carmaker could develop a strong hybrid system for the current 1.5 litre NA petrol engine, in order to get a cost advantage.

3. Maruti Suzuki 7-Seater Hybrid SUV & Fronx Hybrid

Maruti Suzuki will likely debut a new 7-seater hybrid SUV based on the Grand Vitara by the end of 2025. Internally codenamed Y17, the three-row SUV was recently spied testing, giving away few design details. Based on Suzuki’s Global C platform, the strong hybrid SUV will employ the familiar 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine which runs on Atkinson, paired with a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery pack which powers the electric motor.

Similarly, the Fronx Hybrid was also spotted recently sans camouflage, sporting the new ‘Hybrid’ badge. Internally codenamed YTB, the hybrid crossover will go on sale later this year and use the brand’s in-house HEV series hybrid powertrain, employing the familiar 1.2 litre Z12E petrol engine.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Variants, Specs, Availability, Range Detailed

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder-Based 7-Seater Hybrid SUV

Following the suit, Toyota will also launch the 7-seater version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder next year. The hybrid SUV will be based on the Grand Vitara 7-seater model codenamed Y17. Much like its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the 7-seater SUV based on the Hyryder will be underpinned by the familiar Global C platform. The three-row SUV will be powered by the familiar 1.5 litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5 litre strong hybrid 3-cylinder petrol engine which runs on Atkinson, paired with a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery pack.

5. Kia Hybrid 7-Seater SUV

After the initial reports of Kia exploring a hybrid powertrain for the Indian market, the latest information comes in the form of the likely development of an all-new hybrid SUV. Internally codenamed MQ4i, it will be based on the Sorento SUV sold in overseas markets and will be a three-row model.

The upcoming 7-seater hybrid SUV will be positioned above the Seltos in the brand’s line-up, rivalling the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari. As per the reports, the Kia hybrid SUV will use a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a strong hybrid setup and it will be the Korean brand’s first hybrid model in the country.

6. Honda ZR-V Hybrid

Expected to debut in the Indian market by the end of this year or early 2026, the Honda ZR-V will be sold in India via the CBU route. While the final call on its India launch is yet to be taken, the hybrid SUV could be a great addition to the brand’s line-up in the country. The ZR-V globally debuted in the year 2022 with Japan being its primary market along with a few other ASEAN countries.

Measuring 4.56 metres long with a wheelbase of 2,655 mm, the ZR-V is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, paired with a dual-motor strong hybrid setup, producing a combined power output of 180 bhp, which could vary depending on the market. The SUV also gets an AWD system and an electric CVT gearbox. Honda also offers the ZR-V with a pure petrol powertrain, however, it is unlikely to come to India.