6 Upcoming Honda Two-wheelers In India – Launch & Key Details

Honda is planning to launch a slew of new two-wheelers in the Indian market. An Activa-based 125cc scooter, a 160cc motorcycle and a new 350cc cruiser, along with a few all-electric offerings are on the cards

Honda Two-wheelers India is one of the top players in the Indian market. Keeping up with the pace, the Japanese manufacturer is working on multiple new products for the country. The Activa H-Smart and Shine 100 are the latest launches from Honda in India. Now let’s have a look at the upcoming Honda two-wheeler launches this year.

1. Honda Dio H-Smart

Currently, Honda is selling the Dio in the market and it is powered by a 110cc engine. In an attempt to expand its 125cc scooter range, the company will soon launch the Dio H-Smart in India. This new scooter will be powered by the familiar 125cc engine putting out 8.30 bhp and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. Sporting the H-Smart tag, the two-wheeler will get all the Smart features such as keyless lock/unlock, SmartFind and SmartSafe amongst others. The Dio H-Smart will serve as a sporty alternative to the Activa 125.

2. New 160cc Motorcycle

While the details about the upcoming new 160cc motorcycle from Honda are still scarce at the moment, it will use the familiar 160cc engine from Unicorn and XBlade range. The engine puts out 13.6 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque.

3. New 350cc Cruiser

Adding another model to the existing CB350 portfolio, Honda will soon launch a new 350cc cruiser in the Indian market. It will be based on the H’ness CB350, however, tweaks will be made to the chassis, thus achieving a more relaxed cruiser-like rider triangle. Once launched, it will be positioned against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The 350cc engine will remain the same, putting out 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, however, the company could retune the engine along with the gearing to match up the cruiser character.

4. Honda CL300 Scram

Honda Two-wheeler India recently patented the CL300 Scram’s design in India, hinting at its possible launch in the country. It will be powered by the familiar 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, putting out 26 bhp and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. This engine currently serves as the powerhouse of the CB300R. Patenting the design of motorcycles is a regular practice by manufacturers, and Honda is yet to confirm the launch of the CL300 Scram in India.

5. Honda 2 New Electric Scooters

Slated for a launch in FY 2024, the 2 new electric scooters will mark Honda’s entry into EV space. Both the two-wheelers will be made in India, and the first product will likely be called the Activa Electric. Based on a brand new EV-specific underpinning codenamed Platform ‘E’, the upcoming two-wheelers will make way for a variety of new models which will utilize the same platform in the future. As per some media reports, the debutant scooter will have a fixed battery type, while the second scooter could sport a swappable battery.