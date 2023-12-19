6 Upcoming EVs From Tata & Mahindra In 2024 – Key Details

Here we have covered details about the upcoming electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Mahindra in the 2024 calendar year

The Indian electric vehicle space has been certainly evolving over the last two to three years but at a slow pace. While foreign carmakers are bringing in EVs through the CBU or CKD route, the homegrown companies Tata Motors and M&M have made significant investments and progress in this field and they are planning to bring in a slew of new zero-emission models.

Both brands have previewed their upcoming lineup of EVs through concepts. As for Tata, the Harrier EV concept, Sierra concept, Avinya and Curvv are some examples while Mahindra showcased the BE and XUV.e ranges a while ago. Without further ado, let’s take a brief look at the upcoming EVs from Tata and Mahindra in 2024:

1. Tata Curvv EV, Punch EV & Harrier EV:

The Punch EV is expected to be the first EV to arrive from Tata in 2024 ahead of the Harrier EV and Curvv EV. All three electric SUVs have been caught testing multiple times on public roads. The electrified Punch will become the first ALFA platform-based Tata EV and it will adopt Ziptron tech as the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

It will be positioned below the Nexon EV. The Curvv EV and Harrier EV will have a claimed driving range of over 500 km and they will be more premium than the best-selling passenger EV in India, the Nexon EV. The ICE version of the Curvv is also under development and it will be based on the Curvv concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, just as its EV sibling.

2. Updated Mahindra XUV400, XUV300 EV & XUV.e8:

The Mahindra XUV400 will receive a new interior with a more upmarket features list soon in India and it will be followed by the XUV300-based electric SUV by the middle of 2024. The tentative launch timeline given by Mahindra for the XUV.e8 is December 2024 and it will be based on the XUV700.

The XUV300 EV will be slotted below the XUV400 to compete directly with the Nexon EV while the XUV.e8 will be the flagship eco-friendly offering from Mahindra upon its arrival.