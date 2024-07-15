6 Upcoming Electric SUVs Set To Hit Indian Roads Soon

The electric SUV segment is about to be revamped with the introduction of six brand new e-SUVs from Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, and Mahindra

The electric SUV market in India is set for a major upgrade with the launch of six new e-SUVs. Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, and Mahindra are all preparing to introduce their latest electric models within the next year. These include the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra 3XO EV, Maruti eVX, Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra XUV.e8, and Tata Harrier EV. These vehicles will bring new technologies, good range, and stylish designs to cater to the growing demand for EVs.

1. Tata Curvv EV

Recently teased Curvv EV is a few weeks away from launch and it will be the first Indian mass-market SUV coupe drawing inspiration from luxury cars like the BMW X6 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe. Built on the Acti.ev platform, recently introduced with the Punch EV, this five-seater is expected to have a range of 500 kms.

Additionally, the Curvv will come with ICE variants that will launch later. Inside as with all the EVs these days it will sport a tech-centric design, dominated by a 12.3-inch touchscreen, an all-digital cluster, ADAS features, touch-sensitive capacitive controls, a 360-degree camera, a minimalistic dashboard and much more.

2. Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra is set to launch the all-electric XUV 3XO EV by the end of this year. Internally codenamed the S240, this SUV will be positioned below the XUV400 EV and will enter production by November. Initially scheduled for mid-2024, the launch was delayed but now confirms Mahindra’s commitment to expanding its EV lineup.

The XUV 3XO EV will come with a 35kWh battery however the motor details are yet to be revealed. The ICE versions of the 3XO come loaded with features like a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and digital instrument cluster. We expect the same or better level of equipment from the upcoming electric version. Mahindra 3XO is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.

3. Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV will be an all-electric version of the most popular mid-size SUV in the market the Creta. This upcoming Hyundai electric SUV will compete with the Tata Nexon EV and Maruti eVX. The Creta EV will retain the overall design of its ICE counterpart, with updates like a blanked-out grille and aero-optimized wheels. Inside, the Creta EV is expected to feature a new 2-spoke steering wheel with a circular hub and a drive mode selector stalk on the steering column.

Spy images confirm it will be equipped with ADAS and a 360-degree camera, enhancing its tech appeal. Reports indicate that the Creta EV will share its electric powertrain with the entry-level Kona EV, featuring a front-mounted electric motor and a 45 kWh battery pack. As Hyundai’s first made-in-India electric car, the Creta EV is set for a launch by early 2025 and is expected to cost from Rs. 22 lakh to Rs. 26 lakh.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8

The Mahindra XUV.e8, an all-electric version of the XUV700, retains similar exterior styling. It is the first of five new EV concepts from Mahindra, set to launch by December 2024. The XUV.e8 will be built on the new INGLO platform, it may use 60kWh and 80kWh battery packs, with fast charging up to 175kW and a range of about 450 kilometres. The platform offers rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrain options, delivering up to 285PS and 394PS, respectively.

Mahindra’s new EVs will share components with the VW MEB platform. Testing and spy shots have revealed interior features like a two-spoke steering wheel, three 12.3-inch screens, rectangular AC vents, touch-sensitive HVAC controls, and a rotary knob for drive modes. The exterior, still camouflaged, shows new headlamps with connected DRLs, a closed-off grille, and new alloy wheels. The rear design is expected to have a connecting tail lamp. The XUV.e8 is expected to launch by December 2024, starting around Rs 30 lakh (on-road, Mumbai), marking Mahindra’s strong entry into the EV market.

5. Maruti Suzuki eVX

The Maruti Suzuki eVX, the company’s first battery electric vehicle, is expected to debut in India in 2025. It will also be exported to Japan and European countries. The production-ready eVX is likely to be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2025. Similar in size to the Grand Vitara, the eVX will be based on the concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

The eVX has been spotted testing in Southern Europe revealing striking-looking headlamps, tail lamps, two-piece LED DRLs, and a full-width LED light bar at the back. The production-spec eVX is expected to feature a panoramic sunroof, two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, electrically adjustable front seats, horizontally positioned air conditioning vents, rotary dial for drive modes, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The eVX will sit on a new platform designed specifically for EVs, it is expected to launch with dual-motor AWD and a 60kWh battery pack offering a 550km range. What’s more a single-motor FWD option might also be available. We expect it to start from Rs 18 Lakhs for the single motor version and could go up to Rs 25 lakhs for the dual motor version. It will compete with the Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, Honda Elevate EV, and Mahindra BE.05.

6. Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV will be an all-electric version of the outgoing Harrier SUV. Showcased at the Auto Expo as a near-production model. Originally expected by the end of 2023, the launch is now likely in mid-late 2024 due to Tata’s packed schedule, including the Nexon facelift, Harrier/Safari facelift and Curvv EV.

The Harrier EV is expected to be priced between Rs 30 lakhs and 35 lakhs (ex-showroom), leveraging tax benefits for EVs in India. Harrier EV will go head-to-head with the Mahindra XUV.e8 in terms of pricing, performance and size.

While details on the Harrier EV’s interior are scarce, it is anticipated to feature several upgrades specific to EVs, such as a new infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, rotary-styled gear knob, 360-degree camera, and LED taillamps. Regarding specifications, Tata has not released official details, but the Harrier EV is expected to come with a 60kWh to 70kWh battery pack, offering a real-world range of 400 to 500 kilometres.